Tuesday, Dec 19, 2017 | Last Update : 09:37 PM IST

Sensex rallies 143 pts on BJP's electoral win in Gujarat, Himachal polls

PTI
Published : Dec 19, 2017, 2:45 pm IST
Updated : Dec 19, 2017, 2:48 pm IST

BSE Sensex advances 143.22 points to 33,744.90 while NSE Nifty went up 39.45 points to 10,428.20.

 Major gainers were Tata Motors, M&M, ICICI Bank, ONGC, Bajaj Auto and Maruti Suzuki, rising up to 1.59 per cent. (Photo: Representational | File)

Mumbai: Buoyed by the BJP's electoral success in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, the Sensex on Tuesday rallied 143 points as it moved closer to an all-time high.

Firm Asian stocks on bets that US tax reforms Bill will go through supported the uptrend.

The NSE Nifty wrested control of the crucial 10,400-mark.

In the sectoral space, all indices were up, driven by auto and consumer durables, with gains of up to 1.22 per cent.

The 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 143.22 points, or 0.42 per cent, to 33,744.90. The gauge had rallied 548.64 points in the previous three sessions.

The 50-share NSE Nifty also went up 39.45 points, or 0.37 per cent, to 10,428.20.

Analysts said buying picked up after assembly elections results showed that BJP will return to power for the sixth straight term in Gujarat and topples the Congress to form government in Himachal Pradesh.

Major gainers were Tata Motors, M&M, ICICI Bank, ONGC, Bajaj Auto and Maruti Suzuki, rising up to 1.59 per cent.

