Markets cheer BJP win in Himachal, Gujarat; Sensex, Nifty touch new highs

Mumbai: The stock market on Tuesday lapped up the BJP's electoral success as the Sensex surged 235 points to 33,837 and the Nifty hit 10,463 -- both all-time highs --driven by auto and consumer durable shares.

The 30-share Sensex rose 235.06 points, or 0.70 per cent, to close at a new high of 33,836.74. It had risen 548.64 points in the last three sessions.

The previous closing high was on November 6 when it had finished at 33,731.19.

The broader Nifty gained 74.45 points, or 0.72 per cent, to end at a fresh peak of 10,463.20, breaking its previous record of 10,452.50 hit on November 3.

Risk appetite grew as the BJP is set to form government in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

The rupee soaring to an over three-month high at 63.95 against the dollar during the day fuelled the upward trend.