The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Nov 19, 2018 | Last Update : 10:24 AM IST

Business, Market

Sensex rises over 150 points ahead of RBI board meet

PTI
Published : Nov 19, 2018, 10:05 am IST
Updated : Nov 19, 2018, 10:05 am IST

The 30-share index was trading 190.81 points, or 0.54 per cent, higher at 35,647.61 points.

The NSE Nifty was up 43.10 points, or 0.40 per cent, at 10,725.30 points. (Photo: AP)
 The NSE Nifty was up 43.10 points, or 0.40 per cent, at 10,725.30 points. (Photo: AP)

Mumbai: The benchmark BSE Sensex surged over 150 points and the broader NSE Nifty went past the 10,700 mark in opening trade Monday on the back of widespread gains ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's board meet amid capital inflows by foreign funds.

Positive leads from other Asian markets too influenced sentiments here. The 30-share index was trading 190.81 points, or 0.54 per cent, higher at 35,647.61 points.

Sectoral indices, led by realty, metal, auto, IT indices and bankex, advanced up to 1.44 per cent. The barometer had gained 315.17 points in the previous two sessions.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty was up 43.10 points, or 0.40 per cent, at 10,725.30 points. Investors are awaiting cues from the Reserve Bank of India's board meet later in the day.

Finance Ministry nominees and some independent directors are expected to take on Governor Urjit Patel and his team later in the day over issues ranging from micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) credit to the central bank's reserves, though both sides are in favour of reaching a common ground.

Brokers said besides capital inflows from foreign funds, positive cues from other Asian markets, tracking weekend gains at Wall Street after US President Donald Trump said that he may not impose more tariffs on Chinese goods after Beijing sent a list of measures it was willing to take resolve trade tensions, buoyed the sentiment.

Major gainers were Yes Bank, Infosys, M&M, Hero MotoCorp, RIL, HDFC Bank, HDFC, Sun Pharma, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Steel, Wipro, L&T, Vedanta, TCS, ICICI Bank, Coal India, ITC, PowerGrid, HUL and Bajaj Auto, gaining up to 4.29 per cent. Top losers include Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, Wipro, Asian Paints, ICICI Bank and Adani Ports, falling up to 1.30 per cent.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 844.82 crore on Friday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 372.24 crore, provisional data showed.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei rose 0.50 per cent, Korea's KOSPI gained 0.21 per cent, Shanghai Composite Index up 0.22 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng edged higher by 0.24 per cent.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.49 per cent higher on Friday. 

Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Sara thinks Kareena would have ‘nervous breakdown’ if she called her ‘choti maa’

2

Zero: Aanand L Rai shares heartfelt message for SRK, Anushka and Katrina

3

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar speaks on leading stress-free life to migrant workers in UAE

4

Huawei announces world's most precise GPS tech with L5 L1 dual antenna

5

Final Cut Pro X introduces third-party workflow extensions

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

more

ALSO FROMLife

From rehabilitated circus lions, to gorillas, new born monkeys and a fair for camels in India, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Oscar de la Renta's Bridal Spring 2019 collection is modern and effortlessly elegant. (Photo: Oscar de la Renta)

Oscar de la Renta Bridal Spring 2019: Modern and effortlessly elegant

Nepal’s tradition of honouring dogs at Kukur Tihar has been taken to the other side of the world by a collective of Mexican animal rights groups that has started celebrating the festival too.

In photos: Kukur Tihar, sharing the bond between man and dog in Mexico

Chhath Puja relives the age-old tradition of paying obeisance to the Sun God.Every year, the festival commences with paying oblation to the setting sun and concludes with paying obeisance to the rising sun (Photo: PTI)

Devotees offer prayers to the sun across the country on Chhath Puja

Frome flamingoes playing in Israel, to cheetah triplets born in Germany and cow worship in Nepal or the devastating California wildfires, here are animals who grabbed headlines this week. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Dogs are worshipped to acknowledge their role in providing security during the second day of Tihar festival. (Photos: AP)

It's a dog's world: Nepal celebrates their love for mutts through Tihar festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham