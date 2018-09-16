Petrol, diesel prices continue upward march

In Mumbai, the price of petrol has mounted to nearly Rs 90 per litre.

Citizens are yet to witness a relief in terms of purchasing fuel, as petrol and diesel prices have once again been hiked.

New Delhi: Citizens are yet to witness a relief in terms of purchasing fuel, as petrol and diesel prices have once again been hiked.

Petrol in New Delhi is being sold 28 paise higher at Rs 81.91 per litre, and diesel at Rs 73.72 per litre after a hike of 18 paise. In Mumbai, the price of petrol has mounted to nearly Rs 90 per litre, while diesel is retailing at Rs 78.26 per litre respectively.

The rising prices of fuel come less than a week after the Congress Party and 21 other regional and national parties observed a 'Bharat Bandh' on account of the consistent rise in fuel prices and urged the government to take necessary steps to reduce citizens' woes.

However, the Centre has maintained that external factors, including a rise in international crude oil prices, are influencing domestic fuel prices.