The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, May 14, 2018 | Last Update : 05:35 PM IST

Business, Market

Sensex ends flat ahead of Karnataka poll results

PTI
Published : May 14, 2018, 4:12 pm IST
Updated : May 14, 2018, 4:11 pm IST

BSE Sensex, after a better start at 35,555.83, advanced to hit a high of 35,642.72 amid positive cues from other Asian bourses.

The broader 50-issue NSE Nifty edged up just 0.10 points to close at 10,806.60, after shuttling between 10,834.85 and 10,774.75.
 The broader 50-issue NSE Nifty edged up just 0.10 points to close at 10,806.60, after shuttling between 10,834.85 and 10,774.75.

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex rose about 21 points to close at 35,556.71 today after early gains were undone by a sell-off by participants ahead of the outcome of Karnataka assembly elections.

Disappointing macroeconomic data added to the cautious mood, brokers said.

Results of the Karnataka elections will be declared tomorrow, with most exit polls indicating a tight race between the ruling Congress and the BJP.

Inflation at the wholesale level rose to 3.18 per cent in April on increasing prices of fuel and food items.

Industrial output growth fell to a five-month low of 4.4 per cent in March due to a decline in capital goods production and deceleration in mining activity and power generation, according to official data released after market hours on Friday.

The BSE Sensex, after a better start at 35,555.83, advanced to hit a high of 35,642.72 amid positive cues from other Asian bourses.

However, emergence of selling at every rise wiped off initial gains and the index finally settled 20.92 points, or 0.06 per cent higher at 35,556.71.

The broader 50-issue NSE Nifty edged up just 0.10 points to close at 10,806.60, after shuttling between 10,834.85 and 10,774.75.

Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 1,163.35 crore, while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares to the tune of Rs 325.44 crore on Friday, as per provisional data.

Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Friends fan theory: Here's why Ross and Monica had to be siblings

2

Meghan, Harry’s wedding feast will not be seated affair

3

Mother shoots gunman attempting to rob parents outside school

4

Sanskrit: Language of Gods gets its first film book

5

Why Aamir Khan is still unhappy about his work in launchpad Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak

more

Editors' Picks

Aamir Khan and family, Janhvi Kapoor with Sridevi, Ranbir Kapoor with mommy Neetu Kapoor.

Priyanka, Aamir, Sonam wish Mothers Day, Janhvi misses Sridevi, Ranbir is mom’s date

Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor.

Alia wants to know how married life is treating Sonam, does she plan it with Ranbir?

Arjun Kapoor.

Arjun Kapoor is set to play a RAW agent in Raj Kumar Gupta’s next film

Deepika Padukone.

Deepika Padukone sports big bright smile as she arrives at Cannes, see photo

Salman Khan with Katrina Kaif and Jacqueline Fernandez at Sonam Kapoor Ahuja wedding reception. (Photo: Twitter)

Bhai power: Salman ignores Jacqueline, hugs Katrina at Sonam Kapoor wedding reception

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham