The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Sep 13, 2018 | Last Update : 06:04 PM IST

Business, Market

Petrol price touches Rs 81 mark, diesel crosses Rs 73 in Delhi

PTI
Published : Sep 13, 2018, 5:33 pm IST
Updated : Sep 13, 2018, 5:33 pm IST

The potent combination of a depreciating rupee and rising crude oil rates continued to push fuel prices higher.

Petrol price on Thursday touched the Rs 81 per litre mark in Delhi while diesel rates crossed Rs 73 as the potent combination of a depreciating rupee and rising crude oil rates continued to push fuel prices higher.
 Petrol price on Thursday touched the Rs 81 per litre mark in Delhi while diesel rates crossed Rs 73 as the potent combination of a depreciating rupee and rising crude oil rates continued to push fuel prices higher.

New Delhi: Petrol price on Thursday touched the Rs 81 per litre mark in Delhi while diesel rates crossed Rs 73 as the potent combination of a depreciating rupee and rising crude oil rates continued to push fuel prices higher.

After a day's lull, the upward march of fuel prices resumed Thursday with petrol price being hiked by 13 paise per litre and diesel by 11 paise, according to a price notification of state-owned oil marketing companies. Petrol price in Delhi climbed to Rs 81 per litre while diesel inched up to an all-time high of Rs 73.08.

Delhi has the cheapest fuel rates among all metros and most state capitals because of lower taxes. Mumbai has the highest sales tax or VAT. In Mumbai, a litre of petrol now costs Rs 88.39 and diesel is priced at Rs 77.58 per litre.

Mumbai has the highest rate of VAT or sales tax in the country. According to oil companies, refinery gate price of petrol, without considering any central or state tax and dealer's commission, is Rs 40.49 per litre.

The same for diesel is Rs 44.32. Retail rates are arrived at after adding excise duty, which is charged by the Central government, commission paid to petrol pumps dealers and VAT, charged by the state governments.

Dealer's commission on petrol currently is Rs 3.34 per litre and that on diesel is Rs 2.52. While crude oil rates flirted with the USD 80 per barrel mark, the rupee has plunged against the dollar.

The combination of the two makes imports costlier. Domestic retail prices are benchmarked to international rates of the fuel. Since mid-August, petrol price has risen by Rs 3.92 a litre and diesel by Rs 4.31.

Tags: fuel prices, price hike, petrol prices, diesel prices
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor turns photographer for sun-kissed Alia Bhatt, see photo

2

Tiger breaks silence on Hrithik-Disha controversy, reacts to SOTY 2 no-kissing clause

3

Watch: This Odisha cop controls traffic with his dance moves

4

This Indian billionaire is hiring 12 staffers to help daughter study at UK university

5

Tamannaah reveals why Baahubali 3 won't happen, opens up on Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Sui Dhaaga: Made In India couple Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan was seen promoting the forthcoming film. Where as Sharddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam sans Shahid Kapoor were spotted on the sets of reality show to promote Batti Gul Meter Chalu. Check out the latest photos of Bollywood stars. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sui Dhaaga duo Anushka-Varun and BGMC stars Yami, Shraddha promote film

Bollywood stars were spotted at events in Mumbai on Tuesday as their upcoming films gear up for release. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid-Shraddha's cool grooves, Varun-Anushka seek Ganesha’s blessings

B-Town stars of upcoming films were spotted at events related to their ventures in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Katrina backs Love Sonia; Anushka, Varun, Pataakha, Mitron stars promote

Akshay Kumar celebrated his birthday by greeting his fans and receiving messages from close ones in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Twinkle’s lovely message, name for hubby Akshay Kumar as he turns 51 in style

Bollywood stars were spotted at various events for their respective upcoming films in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Govinda-Varun to 'Fry' your 'Day', Anurag, Aayush go out for their films too

With ‘Paltan’ releasing on Friday, the makers held a screening of the film in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha, Sonakshi support brothers, Arjun with kids, John, others watch Paltan

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham