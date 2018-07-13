The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jul 13, 2018 | Last Update : 10:53 AM IST

Business, Market

Sensex hits fresh record high on firm global cues

PTI
Published : Jul 13, 2018, 10:21 am IST
Updated : Jul 13, 2018, 10:20 am IST

Sensex hit a fresh record high of 36,740.07 points in opening session driven by smart gains in Infosys, Coal India and Wipro.

The 50-share NSE Nifty rose 48.15 points, or 0.43 per cent, to 11,071.35. (Photo: AP)
  The 50-share NSE Nifty rose 48.15 points, or 0.43 per cent, to 11,071.35. (Photo: AP)

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex hit a fresh record high of 36,740.07 points in opening session on Friday driven by smart gains in Infosys, Coal India and Wipro, despite weak macroeconomic data released on Thursday.

In addition, firm Asian cues and a strengthening rupee against the dollar supported the rally.

Rising for the sixth day, the 30-share index spurted 191.66 points, or 0.52 per cent, to hit a new peak of 36,740.07.

The gauge gained 973.86 points in previous five sessions to close at a record high at 36,548.41 in Thursday. 

Sectoral indices, led by IT, metal, teck, oil & gas and consumer durables were trading in the positive zone with up to one per cent gains.

The 50-share NSE Nifty rose 48.15 points, or 0.43 per cent, to 11,071.35.

Shares of Infosys gained over 1.42 per cent ahead of first quarter results, scheduled to be released later in the day.

Among other gainers, Wipro, Coal India, L&T, RIL, Maruti Suzuki, Kotak Bank, TCS, Adani Ports, HDFC Bank, M&M, Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel and Asian Paints rose up to 3.20 per cent.

Continuous buying by domestic institutional investors (DIIs), amid optimism over Q1 earnings and firming trend in other Asian markets following positive leads from Wall Street, buoyed market sentiment here, traders said.

DIIs bought shares worth a net of Rs 366.40 crore, while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net of Rs 742.63 crore on Thursday, provisional exchange data showed.

Public sector bank stocks took a beating after weak Index of Industrial Production (IIP) and inflation data. 

Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, State Bank of India, Federal Bank were to top losers in the BSE Bankex, falling up to 4 per cent. 

According to two sets of official data released yesterday, retail inflation spiked to a five-month high of 5 per cent in June on costlier fuel, despite easing food prices, reducing the possibility of an interest rate cut by the Reserve Bank in its upcoming monetary policy review.

Industrial production slipped to a seven-month low of 3.2 per cent in May due to sluggish performance of manufacturing and power sectors, while retail inflation continued to remain firm in June on costlier fuel.

Asian stocks rose as China refrained from detailing retaliation plans against threatened US tariff increases.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.58 per cent, Japan's Nikkei too edged higher 1.47 per cent, while Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.17 per cent in early deals.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 0.91 per cent higher on Thursday.

Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Aishwarya doesn’t give 2 hoots about trolls as she takes Aaradhya to Disneyland Paris

2

Sonali Bendre Behl’s makeover will make you say ‘switch on the sunshine’

3

Ranveer Singh wraps first schedule of Rohit Shetty's Simmba

4

Karan has hilarious caption for throwback picture with Sonakshi, B-town joins in the fun

5

Watch: Janhvi seeks blessings for Dhadak at Tirumala Tirupati temple with family

more

Editors' Picks

Arjun Kapoor

Not just Namastey England, Arjun Kapoor wants to do Katrina Kaif’s Singh Is King too?

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan all set to look like spiritual guru Rajneesh Osho soon?

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan moves from slamming print media to digital publication

Sonakshi Sinha and Katrina Kaif are yet to work together in the same film.

‘Need help’: When Sonakshi Sinha called Katrina Kaif’s company ‘hazardous to health’

Akshay Kumar and John Abraham in a still from 'Desi Boyz'.

Akshay Kumar upset about Gold clash with John’s film? Takes jibe at whole industry

more

ALSO FROMLife

The 2018 edition had a horology theme that saw revellers incorporate timepiece designs into their outfits (Photo: AFP)

Annual race in Durban sees visitors mixing African tradition with high fashion in outfits

From a peacock strutting its feathers in New Delhi to a baby gorilla born in Brookfield, here are animales who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

The first contest was held in Coney Island on Independence Day in 1972.(Photo: AP)

New York: Fans flock to Coney Island to watch annual hot dog eating contest

The festival aims to change perceptions of the art form as an occupation associated with amateurs. (Photo: AP)

People flock to Israel's Rehovot for living statues festival

Massive men walk around the lawn turned into a wrestling ring to the tune of traditional music, their torsos slathered in olive oil, for an annual festival that blends the traditions of ancient Greece and more modern times. (Photo: AP)

Traditional oil wrestling competition held in Greek village of Sochos

The annual 3-day festival features the cultural traditions of 14 ethnic tribes in Marsabit county to promote tourism and build better relationship between tribes. (Photo: AFP)

Kenya: Marsabit holds annual culture festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham