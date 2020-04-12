Sunday, Apr 12, 2020 | Last Update : 03:29 PM IST

Business, Market

Top 10 firms add over Rs 4 lakh crore to m-cap; RIL and HDFC Bank lead

PTI
Published : Apr 12, 2020, 11:26 am IST
Updated : Apr 12, 2020, 11:26 am IST

The market capitalisation of Reliance Industries Limited zoomed Rs 89,383.67 crore to Rs 7,72,883.49 crore, the most among the top-10 firms

Reliance Industries Limited. (PTI PHOTO)
  Reliance Industries Limited. (PTI PHOTO)

New Delhi: The 10 most valued domestic firms together added a whopping Rs 4,04,068.05 crore in market valuation last week, with RIL and HDFC Bank leading the gains.

During the last holiday-shortened week, the Sensex rallied 3,568.67 points or 12.93 per cent.

The market capitalisation of Reliance Industries Limited zoomed Rs 89,383.67 crore to Rs 7,72,883.49 crore, the most among the top-10 firms.

HDFC Bank's valuation soared Rs 60,754.82 crore to reach Rs 5,06,820.17 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) jumped Rs 47,485.86 crore to Rs 5,13,695.88 crore.

The market cap of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) climbed Rs 41,839.09 crore to Rs 6,62,633.62 crore and that of ICICI Bank advanced Rs 36,352.48 crore to Rs 2,21,789.30 crore.

Bharti Airtel added Rs 35,515.68 crore to stand at Rs 2,66,804.03 crore and HDFC witnessed a rise of Rs 35,082.62 crore to Rs 2,94,785.84 crore.

The valuation of Kotak Mahindra Bank rallied Rs 26,162.54 crore to Rs 2,44,183.72 crore and that of Infosys went up by Rs 22,210.65 crore to reach Rs 2,71,553.37 crore.

Likewise, ITC added Rs 9,280.64 crore to its valuation to reach Rs 2,27,836.51 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL was at the lead position, followed by TCS, HUL, HDFC Bank, HDFC, Infosys, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ITC and ICICI Bank.

Tags: reliance industries (ril), hdfc bank, hindustan unilever limited, market capitalisation, tata consultancy service, icici bank, bharti airtel, kotak mahindra bank
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Latest From Business

Coal Minister asks chief ministers to not import coal, source domestic fuel. (PTI Photo)

Coal Ministry asks States not to import coal, domestic supply from CIL

Prolonged lockdown may result in job cuts in IT industry. (PTI Photo)

Job loss, pay cut on cards for Indian IT industry

SEBI - Deccan Chronicle Photo

Mutual funds have sufficient flexibility, no further relaxations: SEBI

Overseas investors pulled out a net Rs 9,103 crore from the Indian markets in April so far. (PTI Photo)

Covid19: FPIs pull out Rs 9,103 cr in April so far

MOST POPULAR

1

How safe is it to conceive amid a pandemic?

2

Tendulkar, Sehwag included in Warne's greatest World ODI XI

3

Priyanka Chopra to participate in virtual benefit concert for COVID-19

4

WhatsApp limits forwards to one chat at a time in India to halt spread of coronavirus misinformation

5

Aussie cricketers 'sucked up' to Kohli and Co. to protect IPL deals: Michael Clarke

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham