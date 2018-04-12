The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Apr 12, 2018 | Last Update : 11:41 AM IST

Business, Market

Sensex, Nifty turn cautious ahead of key macro data

PTI
Published : Apr 12, 2018, 10:18 am IST
Updated : Apr 12, 2018, 10:19 am IST

The BSE 30-share Sensex was trading 62.38 points, or 0.18 per cent, higher at 34,002.82.

The broader NSE Nifty rose 3.55 points, or 0.03 per cent, to 10,420.70.
Mumbai: The BSE benchmark Sensex gained for the sixth straight session, reclaiming the crucial 34,000 level briefly in early on Thursday, ahead of IIP and inflation data scheduled to be released later in the day.

The government will issue Index of Industrial Production (IIP) numbers for February and inflation data for March based on consumer price index (CPI) today. Caution ahead of key macroeconomic numbers and mixed sentiment in other Asian markets is likely to sway investor mood today, brokers said.

The BSE 30-share Sensex was trading 62.38 points, or 0.18 per cent, higher at 34,002.82. In the previous five days, the index had gained 921.37 points. The broader NSE Nifty rose 3.55 points, or 0.03 per cent, to 10,420.70.

IT, Teck, consumer durables, auto and power indices were in the positive zone, rising up to 1.08 per cent.

Major gainers were TCS, Infosys, Tata Motors, ONGC, Wipro, M&M and Hero MotoCorp, gaining up to 2.32 per cent.

Meanwhile, on a net basis, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 111.82 crore on Wednesday, while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) also bought equities worth Rs 362.30 crore, provisional data showed.

In the Asian region, Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.07 per cent, while Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.45 per cent in early trade. Japan's Nikkei shed 0.03 per cent.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average, however, ended 0.90 per cent lower in Wednesday's trade.

Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

