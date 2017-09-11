The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Sep 11, 2017 | Last Update : 11:44 AM IST

Business, Market

Sensex up 187 points, Nifty hits 10,000-mark on strong global cues

PTI
Published : Sep 11, 2017, 10:28 am IST
Updated : Sep 11, 2017, 10:30 am IST

Market sentiments were high largely due to a firming trend in other Asian markets as concerns over North Korea eased.

The NSE Nifty recaptured the key 10,000-mark by surging 66 points, while BSE Sensex soared 187 points in early trade on Monday. Photo: PTI
 The NSE Nifty recaptured the key 10,000-mark by surging 66 points, while BSE Sensex soared 187 points in early trade on Monday. Photo: PTI

Mumbai: The National Stock Exchange's Nifty recaptured the key 10,000-mark by surging 66 points, while BSE Sensex soared 187 points in early trade on Monday as banking, capital goods and auto stocks advanced.

The broader NSE index Nifty gained 65.75 points, or 0.66 per cent, to trade at 10,000.55.

Rising for the third straight day, the 30-share index too rose by 186.61 points, or 0.59 per cent, to quote at 31,874.13. The gauge had gained 25.55 points in the previous two sessions in cautious trade.

All the sectoral indices, led by oil and gas, capital goods, realty, PSU and healthcare, were trading in positive zone with gains of up to 1.06 per cent.

Brokers said that sentiments were high largely due to a firming trend in other Asian markets as concerns over North Korea eased and hurricane Irma's force waned.

Prominent gainers were L&T, M&M, Dr Reddy's, Coal India, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, HDFC Ltd, Tata Motors, Axis Bank, Hind Unilever, Adani Ports, Sun Pharma and Maruti Suzuki, rising by up to 1.34 per cent.

Auto stocks rose up to 1 per cent after lower than expected rise in cess on mid-sized and large cars.

Among other Asian markets, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.91 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei rose 1.38 per cent in early trade today. Shanghai Composite Index too gained 0.31 per cent.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.06 per cent higher in Friday's trade.

Tags: bse sensex, nifty, domestic stock market
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple all set to renew iPhone look at age 10

2

Avril Lavigne returns to stage for 1st time in 3 years, performs with ex-husband Chad Kroeger

3

World Suicide Prevention Day: Alarming facts about suicide

4

Eye test spots rare form of dementia

5

What time you eat is important, new study finds

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham