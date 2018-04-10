The Asian Age | News

Sensex rises over 100 points on firm global cues, Nifty tops 10,400

PTI
Published : Apr 10, 2018, 9:58 am IST
The NSE Nifty breached the 10,400-mark, up 38.80 points, or 0.37 per cent, at 10,418.15.

Mumbai: Benchmark BSE Sensex advanced over 130 points on Tuesday, continuing its rising streak for the fourth straight day, on firm global leads after Chinese President Xi Jinping's speech eased worries over a trade war.

The 30-share Sensex was trading higher by 130.31 points, or 0.38 per cent, at 33,918.85, with all the sectoral indices rising up to 1.80 per cent.

Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 359.35 crore on Monday, while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) remained sellers and offloaded shares worth Rs 1,300.93 crore as per provisional data.

A firm trend in other Asian markets after Chinese President Xi Jinping eased worries over a simmering US trade conflict by promising new measures to open his country's massive economy "wider and wider" boosted investor sentiment here, brokers said.

The rupee's appreciation against the dollar and widening of bets by investors amid optimism ahead of earnings season also supported the uptrend, they said.

Major gainers included Axis Bank, Adani Ports, Tata Steel, L&T, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank, Kotak Bank, TCS, Power Grid, Bajaj Auto, Sun Pharma and Reliance Industries, gaining up to 2.41 per cent.

In the Asian region, Japan's Nikkei gained 1.08 per cent and Shanghai Composite rose 0.75 per cent in early trading on Tuesday while Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.82 per cent.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.19 per cent higher in Monday's trade. 

Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

