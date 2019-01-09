The Asian Age | News

Wednesday, Jan 09, 2019 | Last Update : 11:39 AM IST

Sensex jumps over 200 points, Nifty tests 10,850

PTI
Published : Jan 9, 2019, 10:08 am IST
Updated : Jan 9, 2019, 10:08 am IST

The 30-share index rose 226.01 points, or 0.63 per cent, to 36,206.94.

The 50-share NSE Nifty trading 51.15 points, or 0.48 per cent, higher at 10,853.30 after rising to 10,868.80.
Mumbai: The BSE Sensex jumped over 200 points to reclaim the 36,000 mark in opening session on Wednesday, extending its winning run for a fourth session on buying by domestic investors, tracking a firming trend overseas amid optimism ahead of quarterly results of bluechips.

Similarly, the 50-share NSE Nifty trading 51.15 points, or 0.48 per cent, higher at 10,853.30 after rising to 10,868.80.

Sectoral indices, led by IT, teck, realty, auto, capital goods, bankex and power, were trading higher by up to 1.38 per cent.

Market sentiments was upbeat largely in tandem with a positive trend at other Asian bourses, supported by rising hopes that the US and China would strike a deal to end their trade war, traders said.

The US and China extended trade talks in Beijing for an unscheduled third day.

US President Donald Trump, on Tuesday, said that talks with Beijing on a trade deal were going on "very well".

Major gainers in the Sensex kitty were Infosys, Axis Bank, Sun Pharma, Maruti Suzuki, TCS, HDFC, Bharti Airtel, NTPC, RIL, PowerGrid, HDFC Bank, HUL, L&T, Kotak Bank, ITC, Coal India, M&M, ONGC and ICICI Bank, rising up to 1.75 per cent.

In contrast, Yes Bank, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, Hero MotoCorp, SBI, HCL Tech and Bajaj Auto fell up to 0.52 per cent.

Besides, fresh buying by domestic institutional investors (DIIs) and retail investors ahead of Q3 earnings by bluechip companies lifted the key indices.

Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares to the tune of Rs 698.17 crore, while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) offloaded shares worth a net Rs 553.78 crore on Tuesday, provisional data showed.

Among other Asian markets, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 2.46 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei surged 1.04 per cent. Korea Kospi was up 1.35 per cent, Taiwan's index gained 0.84 per cent, and Shanghai Composite Index was also marginally up in late morning session.

On Wall Street, the US Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 1.09 per cent higher on Tuesday.

