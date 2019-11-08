Friday, Nov 08, 2019 | Last Update : 01:09 PM IST

Business, Market

Sensex drops over 100 points as Moody's cuts India outlook

PTI
Published : Nov 8, 2019, 10:06 am IST
Updated : Nov 8, 2019, 10:06 am IST

Top losers in the Sensex pack included Sun Pharma, HUL, Bharti Airtel, NTPC, PowerGrid and RIL, shedding up to 1.69 pc.

The broader NSE Nifty slipped 28.25 points, or 0.24 per cent, to 11,983.80.
 The broader NSE Nifty slipped 28.25 points, or 0.24 per cent, to 11,983.80.

Mumbai: Market benchmark BSE Sensex dropped over 100 points and the NSE Nifty slipped below the 12,000 mark on Friday after Moody's Investors Service lowered India's credit rating outlook citing concerns over the country's economic growth.

The rupee also depreciated 30 paise against the US dollar to trade at 71.27 in early session.

The 30-share index was trading 102.30 points, or 0.25 per cent, lower at 40,551.44.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty slipped 28.25 points, or 0.24 per cent, to 11,983.80.

Top losers in the Sensex pack included Sun Pharma, HUL, Bharti Airtel, NTPC, PowerGrid and RIL, shedding up to 1.69 per cent.

On the other hand, Yes Bank, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, HCL Tech, M&M, Tata Motors and ONGC rose up to 2.26 per cent.

In the previous session, the 30-share Sensex ended 183.96 points, or 0.45 per cent up at its new all-time high of 40,653.74. Similarly, the Nifty ended with a gain of 46 points, or 0.38 per cent, at 12,012.05.

Foreign institutional investors purchased shares worth Rs 926.60 crore in the capital market on Thursday, while domestic institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 635.59 crore, data available with stock exchange showed.

Despite positive cues from global markets and sustained foreign fund inflow, domestic equities turned negative after Moody's Investors Service lowered the outlook on India's credit ratings, traders said.

The agency has changed the outlook on India's ratings to 'negative' from 'stable', saying there was increasing risks that economic growth will remain materially lower than the past.

While the government's recent measures to support the economy should help to reduce the depth and duration of India's growth slowdown, prolonged financial stress among rural households, weak job creation, and, more recently, a credit crunch among non-bank financial institutions (NBFIs), have increased the probability of a more entrenched slowdown, it said.

Globally, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul started on a positive note after China hinted at a removal of tariffs in the long-running trade war with the US.

Shares on Wall Street too ended on a positive note on Thursday.

Brent futures, the global oil benchmark, slipped 0.16 per cent to USD 62.19 per barrel.

Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market, bombay stock exchange
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Business

Following a disciplined financial approach would not only help inavailing loan, it can also help manage expenses better. (Representational image)

Planning to take loan in your 20s? 5 points to determine if you are financially ready

Various rumours hint at Maruti reintroducing the 1.6 diesel engine in Maruti Suzuki S-Cross BS6.

Maruti Suzuki to bring back S-Cross 1.6 diesel in India

The new deposit rates will also be effective from November 10.

SBI steeply slashes deposit rates; lowers lending rates marginally

The government would be conducting roadshows at global financial centres like London and Singapore this month to entice investors for the disinvestment.

Taking steps to protect interests of employees: Air India chief on divestment jitters

MOST POPULAR

1

Tamil Nadu beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000 cash; has Rs 2 lakh in bank

2

Happy meal: 5-year-old calls police helpline to place a McDonalds order

3

SBI steeply slashes deposit rates; lowers lending rates marginally

4

Apple suffers unexpected shock defeat to Android

5

This smartwatch may never ever need charging

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

On Thursday, Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh launched their upcoming film, Marjaavaan's trailer in Mumbai. The actors made a stylish appearance at the launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Marjaavaan: Riteish, Sidharth, Rakul & Tara make stylish appearance at launch

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham