Friday, Feb 08, 2019 | Last Update : 05:08 PM IST

Business, Market

Sensex plunges 424 points; Tata Motors crashes 17 per cent

PTI
Published : Feb 8, 2019, 4:13 pm IST
Updated : Feb 8, 2019, 4:13 pm IST

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended 424.61 points, or 1.15 per cent, lower at 36,546.48

The broader Nifty settled 125.80 points, or 1.14 per cent, higher at 10,943.60.
 The broader Nifty settled 125.80 points, or 1.14 per cent, higher at 10,943.60.

Mumbai: BSE benchmark Sensex plummeted over 424 points Friday led by a sharp selloff in metal and auto stocks amid negative cues from the global markets on renewed concerns over the US-China trade tiff.

The 30-share index cracked 424.61 points, or 1.15 per cent, to finish at 36,546.48, while the broader NSE Nifty slumped 125.80 points, or 1.14 per cent to 10,943.60. Sudden selling in metal and auto counters led to a sharp drop at the fag end of the session, traders said.

Tata Motors was the biggest loser on Sensex, cracking 17.93 per cent, after the auto major reported its biggest ever quarterly net loss of Rs 26,960.8 crore for the December quarter, hit by one-time asset impairment in its struggling British arm Jaguar Land Rover.

Other losers included Vedanta, Tata Steel, NTPC, ONGC, L&T, M&M, Coal India, Maruti, PowerGrid, Axis Bank, ITC and HDFC, dropping up to 5.75 per cent. On the other hand, Kotak Bank, Bharti Airtel, HCL Tech, Bajaj Finance and Hero MotoCorp rose up to 0.95 per cent.

The BSE Metal index plunged 3.42 per cent, while the auto gauge shed 3.37 per cent. Sectorally, FMCG, banking and pharma indices also ended in the red. Realty was the only gainer.

Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 418.01 crore Thursday, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 294.11 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.

On the global front, fears of an economic slowdown resurfaced after US President Donald Trump said he does not expect to meet his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping before the March 1 deadline in trade war negotiations between the two superpowers.

A top White House adviser on Thursday said Washington and Beijing were still a "sizeable distance" apart in the trade talks, and no date has been set for a meeting between the countries' leaders. Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.87 per cent lower on Thursday.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei cracked 2.19 per cent, while Korea's Kospi dropped 1.20 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped 0.16 per cent.

In the Eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX was down 0.10 per cent, while Paris CAC 40 rose 0.12 per cent in late morning deals. London's FTSE was up 0.19 per cent.

The rupee, meanwhile, appreciated 32 paise against the US dollar to 71.13 intra-day. The benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.28 per cent to USD 61.80 per barrel.

Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Business

Shares of the company on Friday ended 3.70 per cent down at Rs 469.55 apiece on BSE.

Tata Steel Q3 net profit jump over 54 pc to Rs 1753 crore

Trump has repeatedly called out India for its high tariffs. (Photo: File | PTI)

US considers withdrawal of zero tariffs for India: sources

All PSBs such as Allahabad Bank, Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Canara Bank, IDBI Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Punjab National Bank, SBI and Union Bank of India that have foreign branches have jointly taken the initiative to prepare a note in mutual consultation for rationalisation of their foreign branches. (Representational image)

PSBs identified 54 intl operations for rationalisation by mid-Jan: Minister

The agency expects the rupee to marginally depreciate to Rs 75 per US dollar by end-2019. (Photo: File)

Auto loans likely to face downside risks on weak CV demand

MOST POPULAR

1

Get ready for Vivo V15 Pro on February 20

2

Danish court sentences nurse for draining son's blood for five years

3

Smart downloads for Netflix comes to iPhone, iPad

4

Apple finally fixes FaceTime bug with new update

5

Here’s why Woody Allen sued Amazon for $68mn

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham