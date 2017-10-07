The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Oct 07, 2017 | Last Update : 07:45 AM IST

Business, Market

No more PAN to buy jewellery above Rs 50,000

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 7, 2017, 12:59 am IST
Updated : Oct 7, 2017, 7:10 am IST

In August 2017, finance ministry had brought the sector under PMLA.

This meant that the jewellers had to keep detail record including PAN and Aadhaar number of all high cost transactions above Rs 50,000.
 This meant that the jewellers had to keep detail record including PAN and Aadhaar number of all high cost transactions above Rs 50,000.

New Delhi: With the Gujarat elections coming, finance ministry on Friday took out gems and jewellery sector from the preview of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

In August 2017, finance ministry had brought the sector under PMLA. This meant that the jewellers had to keep detail record including PAN and Aadhaar number of all high cost transactions above Rs 50,000.

The sector was brought under stringent PMLA as it was found that many jewellers had helped in converting black money into white after demonetisation was announced in November 2016.

Finance ministry said that the government had received representations from various associations in the gems and jewellery sector with respect to certain incongruities in notification wherein dealers in precious metals, precious stones and other high value goods were notified as person carrying on designated business and professions under PMLA.

“After considering various aspects of the issue, the government has decided to rescind the said notification. A separate notification after due consideration of points raised and wider stakeholder consultation in this regard, shall be issued separately,” it said.

Under PMLA, any entity that deals in precious metals, precious stones, or other high-value goods and has a turnover of Rs 2 crore or more in a financial year will be covered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. The limit of Rs 2 crore was to be calculated on the basis of the previous year’s turnover, said the notification.

 “I had met with BJP president Amit Shah at his home in Delhi and he told me that yesterday in a meeting with Prime Minister they had decided to take out gems and jewellery sector from the preview of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002,” Gem and Jewellery Federation (GJF) chairman Nitin Khandelwal told this newspaper.

Tags: prevention of money laundering act, pan card, aadhaar number

MOST POPULAR

1

Tinder rolls out 'Reactions' for intercative dating

2

Which is better — Apple iPhone X vs Google Pixel 2?

3

Moon once had an atmosphere: NASA study

4

Kangana reacts to Hrithik's social media post with list of questions to him

5

Scientists a step closer to finding cure for Parkinson's disease

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham