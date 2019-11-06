Wednesday, Nov 06, 2019 | Last Update : 07:59 PM IST

Business, Market

Rupee settles 28 paise down at 70.97 against US dollar

PTI
Published : Nov 6, 2019, 5:47 pm IST
Updated : Nov 6, 2019, 5:47 pm IST

Weakening of the US dollar vis-a-vis other currencies and easing crude oil prices restricted the fall, forex brokers said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 70.80 and fell to 71.01 against the US dollar intra-day. The local unit finally settled at 70.97, down 28 paise over its previous closing.
 At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 70.80 and fell to 71.01 against the US dollar intra-day. The local unit finally settled at 70.97, down 28 paise over its previous closing.

Mumbai: Snapping its three-session winning streak, the Indian rupee declined 28 paise on Wednesday to close at 70.97 against the US dollar.

However, weakening of the US dollar vis-a-vis other currencies overseas and easing crude oil prices restricted the fall, forex brokers said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 70.80 and fell to 71.01 against the US dollar intra-day. The local unit finally settled at 70.97, down 28 paise over its previous closing.

The Indian rupee had closed at 70.69 against the US dollar on Tuesday.

Tags: rupee, us dollar, forex trade, forex, interbank foreign exchange
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Business

The government last month had approved a plum Rs 69,000 crore revival package for BSNL and MTNL that includes merging the two loss-making firms, monetising their assets and giving VRS to employees so that the combined entity turns profitable in two years.

BSNL rolls out VRS scheme; expects 70,000-80,000 employees to avail it

Top gainers in the Sensex pack included ICICI Bank, Infosys, HDFC, IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors, Kotak Bank, Axis Bank, L&T, Yes Bank and HUL, spurting up to 2.64 per cent. (Photo: File | PTI)

Sensex jumps 222 points to close at record high of 40,470

The crisis began after an alleged Rs 4,355-crore scam came to light. (Photo: PTI)

PMC depositors gather outside RBI Delhi, demand assurance from central bank

Rs 38,870 per 10 gram in the national capital on Wednesday due to subdued global trend, according to HDFC Securities.

Gold drops Rs 301, silver too tumbles Rs 906

MOST POPULAR

1

New WhatsApp update allows users to select contacts that cannot add them to groups

2

Here are the fastest Android phones as of October 2019

3

'Lost lander, lost senses,' Twitter trolls ISRO for making Chetan Bhagat chief guest

4

Gone in 60 seconds! OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition sells out in a minute

5

You along with 90 per cent of the world’s internet users are being watched

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

On Thursday, Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh launched their upcoming film, Marjaavaan's trailer in Mumbai. The actors made a stylish appearance at the launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Marjaavaan: Riteish, Sidharth, Rakul & Tara make stylish appearance at launch

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham