The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Nov 06, 2018 | Last Update : 11:41 AM IST

Business, Market

Sensex rises over 200 points, Nifty above 10,550

PTI
Published : Nov 6, 2018, 10:08 am IST
Updated : Nov 6, 2018, 10:08 am IST

The National Stock Exchange's Nifty too was trading higher by 54.90 points, or 0.52 per cent at 10,578.90.

The 30-share index gained 207.21 points, or 0.59 per cent, to 35,158.13.
 The 30-share index gained 207.21 points, or 0.59 per cent, to 35,158.13.

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex regained the 35,000-mark by recovering over 200 points at the start of the last trading session of the Samvat year 2074 on Tuesday on buying in auto, banking and metal stocks amid fresh foreign fund inflows and encouraging corporate earnings.

The 30-share index gained 207.21 points, or 0.59 per cent, to 35,158.13. It had lost near 61 points Monday. The National Stock Exchange's Nifty too was trading higher by 54.90 points, or 0.52 per cent at 10,578.90.

Brokers said a mixed trend in other Asian markets, supported by overnight gains at the Wall Street ahead of the US mid-term elections, influenced sentiments here.

In the Sensex kitty, major gainers included Tata Motors, Vedanta, TCS, RIL, Yes Bank, Infosys, Sun Pharma, Maruti Suzuki, Kotak Bank, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp, ONGC, ITC Ltd and Axis Bank, rising by up to 3.90 per cent.

Sector-wise, BSE IT, teck, consumer durables, realty and auto indices were trading in the positive zone with gains up to 1.45 per cent.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 12 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares to the tune of Rs 622 crore on Monday, provisional data showed. Exchanges will conduct a special 'Muhurat trading' session on Wednesday between 1700 and 1830 hours on the occasion of Diwali.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was up 1.02 per cent, South Korea's KOSPI Index rose 0.42 per cent in their morning sessions. Shanghai Composite index, however, fell 1.05 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 0.22 per cent. The US Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.76 per cent on Monday. 

Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market, bombay stock exchange
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Diwali 2018: Here are tips to keep your pet dog safe during festival

2

Priyanka Chopra looks like a bride celebrating Bachelorette, Parineeti joins in

3

First India-Nepal passenger train on broad gauge likely to begin from December

4

This is what Ranbir's sister Riddhima has to say on his relationship with Alia

5

iPhone XS/XS Max review: The best iPhone just got better, bigger

more

Editors' Picks

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

Shah Rukh Khan.

Happy birthday SRK: B-Town actresses we’d love to see the actor pair up with

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter at his birthday.

Love is in the air? Janhvi gifted beggar biscuits, Ishaan gives the same child cake

Rocketry poster.

R Madhavan’s Rocketry: Who is Nambi Narayan and why is he important

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Kedarnath teaser: Did Sushant and Sara leave these hints from the movie?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

After Deepika Padukone began wedding puja in her Bengaluru home, Ranveer Singh was now snapped at the haldi ceremony.

Groom-to-be Ranveer Singh celebrates haldi ceremony with Shanoo

Mumbai's iconic Prithvi Theatre - the theatre foundations of the first family of Bollywood, the Kapoors - marks 40 years this November. It’s that time of the year again when Mumbai’s culture enthusiasts look forward to attend the most iconic celebration in the city - the Prithvi Theatre Festival. The festival will be held from November 3 to 14. Check out the pictures of Bollywood celebs at the inaugural of this glorious festival last night. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Prithvi Theatre turns 40: Ranbir Kapoor attends iconic festival

Aanand L Rai directorial Zero's trailer was revealed at a launch event in Mumbai on Friday, which also marks Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday. Check out the exclusive pictures from the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Zero trailer launch: From pani-puri to b'day cake and SRK's bauua pose!

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan who turned 53 on Friday, greeted thousands of his fans outside his residence at midnight and thanked them for their wishes. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh Khan turns 53: Superstar greets fans outside Mannat at midnight

It was the occasion of Halloween when R. Madhavan launched his upcoming movie Rocketry's trailer, while Shraddha Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan and others were still in the mood to celebrate!

Taimur, Yash & Roohi's cute Halloween, Shraddha parties, Madhavan launches Rocketry

The entire cast and crew of Bollywood film Badhaai Ho celebrated the success of their box office hit. The party which was held at a pub in Mumbai suburb was also attended by other Bollywood celebs. Check out the pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Badhaai Ho success bash: Ayushmann Khurrana & team celebrate BO victory

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham