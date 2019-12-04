Sensex, Nifty close higher ahead of RBI policy decision

Wednesday, Dec 04, 2019 | Last Update : 05:57 PM IST

PTI
Published : Dec 4, 2019, 4:08 pm IST
Updated : Dec 4, 2019, 4:08 pm IST

Sectorally, BSE metal index rose the most by 1.66 per cent, followed by bankex and IT indices.

Mumbai, Dec 4 (PTI) Indian equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty staged a fag-end recovery to close higher on Wednesday ahead of the Reserve Bank's policy meet outcome.

At the closing bell, the 30-share BSE Sensex settled with gains of 174.84 points or 0.43 per cent at 40,850.29. The index swung between a high of 40,886.87 and a low of 40,475.83 during the day.

The 50-scrip NSE Nifty closed 43.10 points or 0.36 per cent higher at 12,037.30.

Among the Sensex stocks, Tata Motors emerged as the top gainer, rising by 7 per cent. Yes Bank, ICICI Bank, Vedanta Ltd and Tata Steel were among the gainers.

On the other hand, L&T, Reliance Industries, Maruti, asian Paints and Bajaj Auto dropped.

Sectorally, BSE metal index rose the most by 1.66 per cent, followed by bankex and IT indices.

BSE capital goods and energy led the losers' chart.

Asian stocks were trading sharply lower as investors turned more anxious seeing no breakthrough coming soon in US-China trade deal logjam.

