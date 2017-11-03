The Asian Age | News

Sensex touches fresh high at 33,692.58; Nifty at 10,461.70

PTI
Published : Nov 3, 2017, 10:21 am IST
Updated : Nov 3, 2017, 10:22 am IST

Major gainers included Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, L&T, Dr Reddy's and SBI, rising by up to 2.44 per cent.

Sensex and Nifty jumped to new peaks after the announcement of a new US Federal Reserve chief. (Photo: PTI)
Mumbai: Stocks were firmly in the saddle on Friday as both indices Sensex and Nifty jumped to new peaks after the announcement of a new US Federal Reserve chief.

Investors also took keen interest in the unveiling of tax reforms by House Republicans in Washington.

The 30-share index rose by 119.36 points, or 0.35 per cent, to hit a new peak of 33,692.58, surpassing its previous intra-day lifetime high of 33,657.57 hit on Thursday.

The gauge had retreated from record highs and lost 27.05 points in the previous session.

The 50-share NSE Nifty added 37.90 points, or 0.36 per cent, at its life high of 10,461.70. The gauge had touched an intra-day high of 10,453 on Thursday.

Foreign funds inflows continued amid encouraging corporate earnings and mixed global cues.

All sectoral indices, led by realty and consumer durables, were in the green, with gains of up to 0.83 per cent.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.35 per cent while Shanghai Composite shed 0.41 per cent. Japanese financial markets are closed today for a public holiday. The US Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 0.35 per cent higher on Thursday. 

Tags: bse sensex, nifty, us federal reserve
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

