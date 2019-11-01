Friday, Nov 01, 2019 | Last Update : 11:21 AM IST

Business, Market

Sensex rises over 100 points in early trade; Nifty above 11,900

PTI
Published : Nov 1, 2019, 10:05 am IST
Updated : Nov 1, 2019, 10:05 am IST

Top gainers in the Sensex pack included IndusInd Bank, Hero Motocorp Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, ITC and Infosys.

On the other hand, Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, Yes Bank, TCS, RIL and SBI fell up to 1.98 per cent.
 On the other hand, Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, Yes Bank, TCS, RIL and SBI fell up to 1.98 per cent.

Mumbai: Market benchmark BSE Sensex rose over 100 points in early trade on Friday led by gains in Infosys, HDFC twins and ITC amid positive global cues and sustained foreign fund inflow.

The 30-share index was trading 136.83 points, or 0.34 per cent, higher at 40,265.88, and the broader NSE Nifty advanced 33.90 points, or 0.29 per cent, to 11,911.35.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack included IndusInd Bank, Hero Motocorp Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, ITC and Infosys, rising up to 2.68 per cent.

On the other hand, Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, Yes Bank, TCS, RIL and SBI fell up to 1.98 per cent.

In the previous session, the 30-share Sensex settled at 40,129.05, up by 77.18 points, or 0.19 per cent. The broader NSE Nifty too advanced 33.35 points, or 0.28 per cent, to close at 11,877.45.

Foreign institutional investors purchased a Rs 1,870.87 crore in the capital market, on Thursday, while domestic institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 650.73 crore, data available with stock exchange showed.

Despite positive stock-specific rise in index heavyweights, gains on benchmark indices were capped as investor sentiment was hit by weak macroeconomic data release after market hours on Thursday, traders said.

Output of eight core infrastructure industries contracted by 5.2 per cent in September, the lowest in the decade, indicating the severity of economic slowdown.

The eight core sectors had expanded by 4.3 per cent in September 2018, according to official data.

Globally, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul were trading higher on optimism over the US-China trade deal, while those in Tokyo were in the red.

On Wall Street, stock exchanges finished on a mixed note on Thursday after the US House of Representative voted to approve the process to impeach President Donald Trump, the third time in the history of the modern presidency.

The rupee, meanwhile, depreciated 4 paise against the US dollar to trade at 70.96 in early session.

Brent futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.07 per cent to USD 59.66 per barrel.

Tags: bse, nse, sensex, nifty, stock markets, share markets, trade, trading
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Business

Toyota BEV could be the first electric vehicle (EV) under the Toyota-Suzuki partnership.

Toyota's tiny BEV is coming to India

The rupee came under pressure after official data released on Thursday showed that the growth of core industries plummeted in September.

Rupee falls 6 paise against dollar on weak macro data

(Photo: Nitesh Jeiya)

For the win

Development of bullion banking in India has a potential to create 15,000 to 25,000 jobs, finds WGC.

Bullion banks would create 25,000 jobs: WGC

MOST POPULAR

1

Toyota's tiny BEV is coming to India

2

Point no 1: Priyanka explains why BJP's tribute to Sardar Patel makes her happy

3

The smallest Pulsar punches the hardest with 40,000 sales in 2 months

4

India-bound 2020 Honda Jazz revealed at Tokyo Motor Show

5

Asus Zenbook Duo UX481 review: An artist’s almost perfect dream

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

On Thursday, Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh launched their upcoming film, Marjaavaan's trailer in Mumbai. The actors made a stylish appearance at the launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Marjaavaan: Riteish, Sidharth, Rakul & Tara make stylish appearance at launch

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham