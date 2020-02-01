Saturday, Feb 01, 2020 | Last Update : 06:21 PM IST

Business, Market

Union Budget 2020: Sensex nosedives 900 pts, gives up 40k level

PTI
Published : Feb 1, 2020, 4:46 pm IST
Updated : Feb 1, 2020, 4:46 pm IST

Experts said the Budget has been below par considering investors had extremely high expectations from the government to revive the economy

Representational image
 Representational image

The BSE Sensex plummeted 988 points on Saturday to close below the key 40,000-mark, led by an intense broad-based selloff after the Union Budget for 2020-21 failed to live up to market expectations.

Experts said the Budget has been below par considering investors had extremely high expectations from the government to revive the economy.

Nosediving nearly 1,275 points from the day's high, the 30-share index ended 987.96 points or 2.43 per cent lower at 39,735.53. It hit an intra-day low of 39,631.24 and a high of 40,905.78.

Similarly, the 50-share NSE Nifty plunged 300.25 points or 2.51 per cent to 11,661.85, sinking below the 2019 Budget day level of 11,811.15.

ITC was the top laggard in the Sensex pack, tanking 6.97 per cent, followed by L&T, HDFC, SBI, ONGC, ICICI Bank and IndusInd Bank.

On the other hand, TCS rallied 4.13 per cent, followed by HUL, Nestle India, Tech Mahindra and Infosys.

Presenting the Union Budget for 2020-21, Finance Minster Nirmala Sitharaman proposed to remove dividend distribution tax on companies, effectively shifting the tax burden to recipients at the applicable rate.

She pegged the fiscal deficit at 3.8 per cent in the current fiscal, compared to the earlier target of 3.3 per cent of GDP.

In her second Budget presentation, the finance minister said certain government securities will be open for foreign investors, adding that the Centre plans to increase investment limit for FPIs in corporate bonds from 9 per cent to 15 per cent.

According to Krishna Kumar Karwa, Managing Director - Emkay Global Financial Services, investors are disappointed with no relief on long term capital gains (LTCG) tax and lack of big bang sectoral stimulus.

"The removal of Dividend Distribution Tax seen as a continuation of earlier step of reducing corporate tax is well appreciated and sends the right signals to local and global investors," he added.

Tags: bse sensex news, union budget 2020

Related Stories

Latest From Business

The 'escape clause' allows the government to breach its fiscal deficit target by 0.5 percentage points at times of severe stress in the economy

Fiscal deficit target raised to 3.8 pc from 3.3 pc for FY20

Representational image

Markets react negatively to Sitharaman's Budget 2020

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo: ANI)

Budget 2020 provides big income tax relief for individuals

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

FM Sitharaman arrives in Parliament to present first Budget of new decade

MOST POPULAR

1

Three new Nokia smartphones appear in massive leak

2

Insanely powerful iPhone 12 revealed

3

Radical new iPhone leaks; will send shockwaves across Indian smartphone industry

4

Would you pay USD 5000 on this Tesla Cybertruck-inspired iPhone 11 Pro?

5

Warning! SpiceJet confirms data breach of 1.2 million passenger details

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham