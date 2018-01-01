The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jan 01, 2018 | Last Update : 05:55 PM IST

Business, Market

Sensex begins 2018 on negative note, down 18 points

PTI
Published : Jan 1, 2018, 9:48 am IST
Updated : Jan 1, 2018, 9:51 am IST

30-share index, which had gained 208.80 points in the previous session, fell 18.19 points in early trade.

The broad-based NSE Nifty was down 12.70 points, or 0.12 per cent, to 10,518.
 The broad-based NSE Nifty was down 12.70 points, or 0.12 per cent, to 10,518.

Mumbai: Stock markets opened on a subdued note on the first trading day of 2018, with the benchmark BSE Sensex declining over 18 points in early trade on profit- booking after recent gains.

The 30-share index, which had gained 208.80 points in the previous session, fell 18.19 points, or 0.05 per cent, to 34,038.64 in early trade on Monday.

Technology, power and metal stocks were leading the fall in early trade.

Major losers were Wipro, Hindustan Unilever, TCS, NTPC, HDFC Ltd, ICICI Bank, Hero MotoCorp and Bajaj Auto, falling up to 0.88 per cent.

However, L&T, SBI, Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, ITC Ltd, Sun Pharma, Maruti Suzuki, Infosys and Asian Paint were trading in the positive zone.

The broad-based NSE Nifty was down 12.70 points, or 0.12 per cent, to 10,518.

Traders said profit-booking emerged in stocks that logged gains recently in absence of cues from other Asian markets that were closed for public holiday on Monday.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 0.48 per cent down on the final day of 2017 on Friday.

Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Here are places you must visit in 2018

2

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's marriage won’t last, claims psychic

3

You need this Pakistani smart helmet to stay safe on the streets

4

Xiaomi rolls out Android Oreo for Mi A1 on New Year eve

5

ICC Test rankings: Virat Kohli finishes 2nd, Alastair Cook climbs to 8th spot

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham