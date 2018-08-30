The Asian Age | News

India expected to become world's 5th largest economy next year: Jaitley

Published : Aug 30, 2018
New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday said India is expected to surpass Britain next year to become world's fifth largest economy.

"This year, in terms of size, we have overtaken France. Next year we are likely to overtake Britain. Therefore, we will be the fifth largest (economy)," he said here. Other economies in the world is growing at much lesser rate, he said, adding that India has the potential to be among top three economies of the world in the next 10-20 years.

