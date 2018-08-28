CBDT extends last date of filing ITR due to severe Kerala floods

Earlier, the CBDT had extended the last date of filing ITR by one month.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) in a bid to provide relief to the flood-affected tax payers of Kerala has on Tuesday extended the last date of filing Income Tax returns from 31st August to 15th September, 2018.

Earlier, the CBDT had extended the last date of filing ITR by one month from 31st July, 2018 to 31st August, 2018. The extension of deadline has come as relief to the taxpayers as the fine on late filing of income tax returns has been increased to Rs 10,000.

In view of the disruption caused due to severe floods in Kerala, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) hereby further extends the “Due Date” for furnishing Income Tax Returns from 31st August, 2018 to 15th September, 2018, the tax department said in a statement.

Over 2 lakh people have been rendered homeless as Kerala faces its worst flood in 100 years, claiming over 324 lives.

