Sunday, Feb 24, 2019 | Last Update : 03:12 PM IST

Business, In Other News

Maharashtra farmers to get Rs 500 per quintal paddy bonus: Fadnavis

PTI
Published : Feb 24, 2019, 1:43 pm IST
Updated : Feb 24, 2019, 2:27 pm IST

NDA govt at the Centre had last year hiked MSP of paddy by a sharp Rs 200 per quintal for the 2018-19 crop year.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
 Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced that paddy farmers in the state will get a bonus of Rs 500 per quintal for the crop. Till last year, the government was giving a bonus of Rs 200 per quintal for paddy, the key Kharif crop.

“The previous government gave bonus only around the time of elections. But, the BJP-led government gave Rs 200 bonus per quintal for paddy crop every year, irrespective of polls,” Fadnavis said addressing a gathering at Sakoli taluka in Bhandara district on Saturday. “There is a demand for a hike in paddy crop bonus.The government has decided to increase the bonus from Rs 200to Rs 500 per quintal,” he added.

To woo distressed farmers ahead of the general polls, the NDA government at the Centre had last year hiked the minimum support price (MSP) of paddy by a sharp Rs 200 per quintal for the 2018-19 crop year.

With that decision, the MSP of paddy (common grade) was increased to Rs 1,750 per quintal. Meanwhile, Fadnavis also said that no lease will be recovered for fishing in lakes up to 500-hectare area. Also, fishing contracts will be allocated only to fishing cooperative societies, he said.

Tags: farmers, devendra fadnavis, paddy bonus, minimum support price
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Business

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI/File).

PM Modi launches Kisan scheme, over 1 crore farmers get 1st instalment

According to the Ordinance, the amounts received by way of contributions towards the capital by partners of any partnership firm or a limited liability partnership are exempt.

Unregulated Deposit Ordinance bans only ponzi schemes not regulated deposits

Maruti Suzuki India is undertaking service campaign for 3,757 units of its premium hatchback Baleno.

MSI starts service campaign for 3,757 units of Baleno to inspect ABS software

The key findings of surveys and recommendations have been submitted to the RBI Committee on Deepening of Digital Payments. (Photo: ANI)

Digital payment apps need to be more user-friendly: report

MOST POPULAR

1

Indian-origin students develop device for automatic watering of plants in Singapore

2

Trump, Kim lookalikes stage meeting in Hanoi; warned by cops

3

Spanish Boy kills mother, chops body, keeps her remains in container

4

Holostream: Relieving the pain and time of sharing 3D video content

5

Couple plead guilty to torturing their own kids at US 'House of Horror'

more

Editors' Picks

The NCPCR in India went ahead to recommend a ban on the game in India in order to cut down the addiction amongst the youth of today and help them concentrate on studies.

BAN PUBG: After demands for ban in India, PUBG promises new path

A new smartphone may not be all that cheerful, but could probably save you big time, someday.

Why retiring your old smartphone could be crucial

Data breaches will continue. And as long as we as netizens will continue to use simple and common passwords, the database will keep increasing. (Photo: Pixabay, representative image purpose only)

773 million email ID, passwords exposed. Were you part of it?

Mozilla Foundation, a non-profit organisation behind the famous Mozilla Firefox browser, has put out a list of smart devices that could help you know which devices are safe and which aren’t as much.

Here’s a list of ‘creepy’ smart gifts that could spy on you

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham