Modi lays foundation stone of paperless office for Commerce Ministry

THE ASIAN AGE / PTI
Published : Jun 22, 2018, 12:40 pm IST
Updated : Jun 22, 2018, 12:40 pm IST

It will be a completely paperless office with modern facilities such as smart access control, video conferencing.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday layed the foundation stone of Vanijya Bhawan.
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday layed the foundation stone of Vanijya Bhawan.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday laid the foundation stone of Vanijya Bhawan, a new office complex here for the department of commerce that is to be built at an estimated cost of Rs 226 crore.

Located near India Gate, the complex is being built on a plot of 4.33 acres, belonging to erstwhile Directorate General of Supplies and Disposals (DGS&D), the commerce ministry said in a statement.

It will be a completely paperless office with modern facilities such as smart access control, video conferencing and completely networked systems. The statement said that over 56 per cent of the 214 trees on the plot are either being left untouched or are being replanted on the same plot.

Adressing the media at the event Prime minister Narendra Modi said, India has moved away from culture of delaying work. He added that, GST is transforming business in the country, 54 lakh new indirect tax payers have registered after GST to take total base to over 1 crore.

On FDI Narendra Modi said, that FDI inflow in four years, foreign exchange reserves are at record highs. We have to start working on double digit GDP growth to break into USD 5 trillion economy club.

Share of India in world trade should be doubled to 3.4 pc, says PM stressing on reducing dependence on imports in sectors like oil.

(With Agency Inputs)

Tags: narendra modi, department of commerce, commerce ministry, vanijya bhawan
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

