Realty deals don’t need Aadhaar, says Centre

A “benami” property is one which is held by the owner in someone else’s name.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had hinted at a crackdown on “benami” properties and, thus, there was speculation that linking Aadhaar to property transactions could be a step in that direction.

New Delhi: There is no proposal, as of now, to make Aadhaar linkage mandatory for property transactions, the Centre said on Tuesday.

Housing and urban affairs minister Hardeep Singh Puri, however, said that the rural development ministry had advised states and Union Territories to explore the possibilities of using consent-based Aadhaar authentication for registration of properties.

Mr Puri had reportedly said last month that linking Aadhaar to property transactions was a great idea and as the government was linking Aadhaar with bank accounts, it might take some additional steps for the property market also.

On Tuesday, in a written reply in the Lok Sabha, Mr Puri said, “At present, there is no proposal to make Aadhaar linkage mandatory in property transactions”.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had hinted at a crackdown on “benami” properties and, thus, there was speculation that linking Aadhaar to property transactions could be a step in that direction. A “benami” property is one which is held by the owner in someone else’s name.