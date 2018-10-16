The Asian Age | News

No respite for common man from surging fuel prices

ANI
Published : Oct 16, 2018, 11:49 am IST
Updated : Oct 16, 2018, 12:04 pm IST

Petrol prices in Mumbai are inching closer to the Rs 90 per litre mark.

In Delhi, petrol is being sold at Rs 82.83 per litre after an increase of 11 paise.
 In Delhi, petrol is being sold at Rs 82.83 per litre after an increase of 11 paise.

New Delhi: Citizens are yet to receive any respite from skyrocketing fuel prices, as the retail rates of petrol and diesel have once again witnessed a hike on Tuesday.

In Delhi, petrol is being sold at Rs 82.83 per litre after an increase of 11 paise, while diesel rates have escalated to Rs 75.69 per litre after a hike of 23 paise.

Petrol prices in Mumbai are inching closer to the Rs 90 per litre mark, as petrol is retailing 11 paise higher at Rs. 88.29 per litre. The price of diesel, on the other hand, has been revised by 24 paise to retail at Rs 79.35.

Fuel prices have been soaring since the past few months in the country, causing many problems for commuters.

While the Opposition has repeatedly blamed the Centre for the steep hike in the fuel price, the latter has maintained that global crude oil prices and other international factors are responsible for the increase in prices of petroleum products.

In a bid to ease the crunch caused by soaring fuel prices, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had announced a reduction of Rs 2.50 per litre on both petrol and diesel prices after curbing excise duty on the commodity by Rs 1.50 per litre. He had also directed all state governments to slash rates.

While the revision in prices was implemented in Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Assam, Jharkhand and Goa, a number of states are yet to implement the decision.

