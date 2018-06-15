The Asian Age | News

Friday, Jun 15, 2018 | Last Update : 01:05 PM IST

 While Shikhar Dhawan and Murali Vijay dominated the Afghanistan bowlers on Day 1, Hardik Pandya's 71 (in picture) helped India 127 runs to their overnight score. (Photo: AP) LIVE| India vs Afghanistan Test Day 2: India all out for 474
 
3 lakh CSCs have created jobs and empowered citizens, says Narendra Modi

PTI
Published : Jun 15, 2018, 12:07 pm IST
Updated : Jun 15, 2018, 12:06 pm IST

Modi said the initiative was launched with an objective of bringing benefits of technology to people.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the network of about three lakh Common Service Centres, which act as access points for delivery of digital services, have bolstered employment and entrepreneurship opportunities, thus empowering citizens. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the network of about three lakh Common Service Centres, which act as access points for delivery of digital services, have bolstered employment and entrepreneurship opportunities, thus empowering citizens.

Interacting with beneficiaries of the various Digital India efforts, Modi said the initiative was launched with an objective of bringing benefits of technology to people, especially in rural areas. Technology has helped book railway tickets and pay bills online, bringing great convenience, Modi said.

"We ensured that the advantages of technology are not restricted to a select few but are there for all sections of society. We strengthened the network of CSCs," Modi said.

The initiative is creating a group of village level entrepreneurs, he added. Addressing the Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs), who run these centres, via video conferencing, Modi said Digital India was launched with an aim to connect India's villages and youth. Over the last four years it has brought a slew of services to the doorsteps of the common man, he said.

"Every aspect of digital empowerment has been worked on, from rolling out fibre optics in villages, to digital literacy," Modi said.

Some of the beneficiaries narrated their experience of Digital India. Jitender Solanki from Gautam Budh Nagar stated that after his village got internet access, children are availing online coaching.

Also, digital literacy is rising and pension-related issues for elderly are now getting resolved through technology. Modi asked the beneficiaries to press traders and shopkeepers to install 'Bhim' app to facilitate paying for goods and services digitally.

