Petrol, diesel prices hiked after a gap of 19 days

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : May 14, 2018, 10:27 am IST
Petrol prices in Delhi registered a fresh high in four years and eight months .

The rising crude oil prices presents a huge threat to India that meets 83 per cent of its oil needs through imports.
New Delhi: After a gap of 19 days oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Monday hiked petrol and diesel prices.

Petrol prices were hiked by 17 paise per litre in Delhi, 18 paise per litre in Kolkata, 17 paise per litre in Mumbai and 18 paise per litre in Chennai, according to Indian Oil Corporation.

Diesel prices were hiked in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai by 21 paise, 5 paise, 23 paise and 23 paise respectively.

On Monday, petrol was selling at Rs 74.8 per litre in Delhi, Rs 77.5 per litre in Kolkata, Rs 82.65 per litre in Mumbai and Rs 77.61 per litre in Chennai. Diesel prices were at Rs 66.14 per litre, Rs 68.68 per litre, Rs 70.43 per litre and Rs. 69.79 per litre in  Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai

Till now petrol price were hiked by Rs 4.83 per litre in Delhi, Rs 4.78 per litre in Kolkata, Rs 4.78 per litre in Mumbai and Rs 5.08 per litre Chennai. Diesel prices up by Rs 6.5 per litre in Delhi, Rs 6.38 per litre in Kolkata, Rs 7.16 per litre in Mumbai and Rs 6.96 per litre in Chennai.

In the current financial year, which started on April 1, 2018, petrol prices have risen by Rs. 1.24-1.32 per litre across Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai, while diesel prices have gone up by Rs. 1.59-1.86 per litre.

