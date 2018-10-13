The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Oct 13, 2018 | Last Update : 11:45 AM IST

Business, In Other News

Fuel price hike: Petrol, diesel prices continue to touch new heights

ANI
Published : Oct 13, 2018, 10:48 am IST
Updated : Oct 13, 2018, 10:48 am IST

Petrol rates have been increased by 18 paise per litre, taking its price to Rs 82.66 per litre in Delhi.

Skyrocketing prices of fuel are also continuing to burn holes in the pockets of common man in Mumbai.
 Skyrocketing prices of fuel are also continuing to burn holes in the pockets of common man in Mumbai.

New Delhi: Fuel prices continued to haunt public as it touched new highs on Saturday.

Petrol rates have been increased by 18 paise per litre, taking its price to Rs 82.66 per litre in Delhi while a litre of diesel is retailing at Rs 75.19 with a hike of 29 paise on Saturday.

Skyrocketing prices of fuel are also continuing to burn holes in the pockets of common man in Mumbai, where petrol is retailing at Rs 88.12 per litre (increased by Rs 0.18) and diesel at Rs 78.82 per litre (increased by Rs 0.31).

Fuel prices have been witnessing a steep rise since the past few months. While the Opposition has repeatedly blamed the union government for not doing enough to keep a check on prices, the latter has maintained that global crude oil prices and other international factors are causing a hike in prices of petroleum products.

On October 4, the union government had announced a cut of Rs 2.50 per litre on both petrol and dieselprices after curbing excise duty on the commodity by Rs 1.50 per litre. While making the announcement, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had also recommended all state governments to slash rates by a further Rs 2.5 to make fuel cheaper by Rs 5.

Tags: fuel prices, petrol, diesel
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Sajid accused of harassment: Sister Farah, cousin Farhan react; Bipasha, Esha open up

2

How to know if you were a victim of Facebook’s big data breach

3

Facebook shares details about the cyber attack

4

Data breach affected 29 million users, details impact: Facebook

5

Investor wealth shoots up by Rs 2.98 lakh crore as stocks rally

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

It was Bachchan power on Wednesday as the members of the ‘First family’ stepped out for two separate events. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Jaya, Big B for Shweta’s venture, Aishwarya, Abhishek, Aaradhya back team

Shah Rukh Khan, Sonam Kapoor and other Bollywood stars spotted at the Mumbai airport. The gorgeous Aishwarya Rai Bachchan , Janhvi Kapoor snapped in the city. Check out such more pictures of your favourite Bollywood stars right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Star-struck: SRK, Kajol, Aish, Janhvi put their fashionable foot forward

Promotions galore: B-Town stars of upcoming films were seen at events related to their films in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun, Parineeti, Ayushmann, Jalebi duo, keep buzz high for their ventures

Moving on: Arbaaz Khan seems to giving more hints of making it official with Giorgia Andriani, while Malaika Arora Khan bonded with Arhaan on Sunday. (Photos: Instagram/ Viral Bhayani)

Arbaaz-Giorgia gush over each other after ramp show, Malaika takes son out

Stylish foot forward: B-Town stars came out dressed in their best at an awards show for a leading fashion magazine. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Deepika, Sonakshi, Disha, Vicky, Aditi, others spread dazzle with their style

Simpletons turn millionaires: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma, who played common man, in ‘Sui Dhaaga’, were ecstatic and celebrated the success of the

Band, Baaja without Baraat for Anushka, Varun as Sui Dhaaga hits bull’s-eye

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham