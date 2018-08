It was five-month high on 5.0 per cent in the previous month.

India’s retail inflation rate eased to 4.17 per cent in July. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: India’s retail inflation rate eased to 4.17 per cent in July after touching a five-month high of 5.0 per cent in the previous month, government data showed on Monday, helped by smaller increases in food prices.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast July’s annual increase in the consumer price index at 4.51 percent, compared with June’s 5.00 per cent.