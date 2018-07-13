The Asian Age | News

GST council to simplify e-way bill mechanism for tax payers

Published : Jul 13, 2018, 1:34 pm IST
Updated : Jul 13, 2018, 1:33 pm IST

The move is expected to bring more clarity in the system of bill generation.

Under the current e-way bill system the tax payer has to manually enter the distance between the two PIN codes.
Mumbai: The government had introduced e-way bill system to monitor the movement of goods worth over Rs 50,000 from one state to another or within the state to keep a check on instances of tax evasion. The GST council had rolled-out the e-way bill system from April 1 for inter state movement of goods and from April 15 for intra state.

However, from the introduction of the bill the government has been trying to make the procedure of generating e-way bills simpler for the tax payers, for which the GSTN has moved a request for proposal (RFP) for the service providers, under the proposed RFP, they are required to automatically calculate the distance between two PIN codes in the e-way bill system.

The submission of proposals ends on 26th July, and the e-way bill service providers are required to complete the process within two-three weeks of allotment of the project. The move is expected to bring more clarity in system of bill generation and will help to clear the doubts of the tax officials while calculating GST.

Under the current e-way bill system the tax payer has to manually enter the distance between the two PIN codes, the pick-up point and the delivery point of the consignment, and automation of the calculation of distance will further complicate the procedure for the tax payers and the transporters.

(With Inputs from Agencies)

Tags: gst council, e-way bill, request for proposal
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

