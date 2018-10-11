The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Oct 11, 2018

Business

Fuel prices continue to rise, petrol costs Rs 87.82/ litre in Mumbai

ANI
Published : Oct 11, 2018
Updated : Oct 11, 2018, 11:06 am IST

Petrol and diesel rates being hiked by 10 paise and 27 paise respectively in Delhi.

Petrol is retailed at Rs 87.82 and diesel is sold at Rs 78.22 in Mumbai.
 Petrol is retailed at Rs 87.82 and diesel is sold at Rs 78.22 in Mumbai.

New Delhi: Fuel prices continued to soar on Thursday, with petrol and diesel rates being hiked by 10 paise and 27 paise respectively in Delhi.

After the revision, petrol is being sold at Rs 82.36 per litre, while diesel rates have escalated to Rs 74.62 in the national capital.

In Mumbai, petrol and diesel rates were hiked by 9 paise and 29 paise each. Petrol is retailed at Rs 87.82 and diesel is sold at Rs 78.22.

Fuel prices have been witnessing a steep rise since the past few months. While the Opposition has repeatedly blamed the union government for not doing enough to keep a check on prices, the latter has maintained that global crude oil prices and other international factors are causing a hike in prices of petroleum products.

On October 4, the union government had announced a cut of Rs 2.50 per litre on both petrol and diesel prices after curbing excise duty on the commodity by Rs 1.50 per litre.

While making the announcement, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had also recommended all state governments to slash rates by a further Rs 2.5 to make fuel cheaper by Rs 5.

