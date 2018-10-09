The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Oct 09, 2018 | Last Update : 01:34 PM IST

Business, In Other News

Fuel price hike: Petrol, diesel prices rise for the fourth consecutive day

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 9, 2018, 12:14 pm IST
Updated : Oct 9, 2018, 12:14 pm IST

Despite the government's efforts to bring fuel prices under control, the prices are increasing daily.

Petrol and diesel prices are on a rising spree, witnessing a fresh hike on Tuesday.
 Petrol and diesel prices are on a rising spree, witnessing a fresh hike on Tuesday.

Mumbai: Petrol and diesel prices are on a rising spree, witnessing a fresh hike on Tuesday. In a bid to provide relief to consumers from rising fuel prices, Modi government had reduced the prices to an extent of Rs 2.50 earlier this month, out of which Rs 1.50 is the reduction in excise duty and Re 1 will be absorbed by the oil marketing companies.

Despite the government's efforts to bring fuel prices under control, the prices are increasing daily. Petrol and diesel prices are revised on daily basis taking into considerations the rate of crude oil in international market and the rate of rupee against the US dollar.

On Tuesday, petrol is being retailed in Delhi, with a hike of Rs 0.23 at Rs 82.26 per litre, and diesel is being retailed with a hike of Rs 0.29 at Rs 74.11 per litre. Petrol in Mumbai now costs Rs 87.73 per litre and diesel costs Rs 77.68 per litre after a hike of Rs 0.23 and Rs 0.31, respectively.

Tags: petrol prices, diesel prices, fuel prices, crude oil prices, international markets
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Amid speculation over illness, Rishi Kapoor makes us ‘carefree’ in video with veteran

2

Vikas bragged about sex encounters, hugged me tight, buried face in my neck: Kangana

3

Woman gets public whipping by own mum for stealing clothes in Guatemala

4

This video of soon-to-be married Deepika-Ranveer dancing on Khalibali is too cute!

5

Apple responds to Businessweek’s ‘malicious chip’ report

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

more

ALSO FROMLife

Photographers share their favourite snaps on Mahalaya as the countdown to Durga Puja begins. (Photos: Orchid Chakravorty, Subhajit Biswas, Ananya Das and Supratim Nandi/ Lead photo: Supratim Nandi))

Durga Puja 2018: India gears up for autumnal festivities

From pizza, to curry, soup and salad, we share pictures of some delectable edibles. (Photos: AP)

Delicious food pictures for the hungry souls

Mexico's "lucha libre," a wildly popular mix of sport and entertainment, long featured midgets and dwarves in a deeply demeaning role: they were "mascotas" -- a word that can mean both "mascot" and "pet" -- for full-size wrestlers (Photo: AFP)

Mexico's dwarf wrestlers fight back against mockery to become stars

Paris Fashion Week is a series of designer presentations held semiannually in Paris, France with spring/summer and autumn/winter events held each year. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Paris fashion week sees heady mix of daring designs

Cambodians began their traditional 15-day Pchum Ben festival to pay respects to deceased relatives. (Photos: AP)

Cambodians pay respect to dead relatives in Pchum Ben festival

Ashoura is marked on the tenth day of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Test of faith as devotees mark Ashoura in Pakistan

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham