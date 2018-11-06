The Asian Age | News

Modi govt achieved 'nothing' in five years: Chidambaram

PTI
Published : Nov 6, 2018, 12:48 pm IST
Chidambaram has been targeting the Modi govt over its alleged failure to fulfil the pre-poll promises made by his party.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday alleged that the Narendra Modi-led government did not fulfil the promises it made five years ago and said it had achieved "nothing".

The former finance minister said the BJP-led government began its term with promises of development, jobs and depositing money into people's bank accounts, but now it is promising grand temples, statues and doles.

Chidambaram's remarks alluded to the recent inauguration of a giant statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel by Modi and the BJP's promise to build a grand Ram temple at Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram. 

"At the beginning of five years, the promise is for development, jobs and money in every citizen's bank account. Nothing achieved, at the end of five years, the new promise is for grand temples, giant statues and doles," the Congress leader said in a tweet.

With Lok Sabha elections fast approaching, Chidambaram has been targeting the Modi government over its alleged failure to fulfil the pre-poll promises made by his party.

