The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jan 06, 2017 | Last Update : 06:59 PM IST

Business, In Other News

GDP growth slows to 7.1 per cent in FY17; demonetisation not factored

PTI
Published : Jan 6, 2017, 6:27 pm IST
Updated : Jan 6, 2017, 6:58 pm IST

GDP at constant prices in the year 2016-17 is likely to attain a level of Rs 121.55 lakh crore.

This year, the government has come out with advanced data on GDP numbers a month earlier as it is gearing up to hold budget on February 1.
 This year, the government has come out with advanced data on GDP numbers a month earlier as it is gearing up to hold budget on February 1.

New Delhi: Country's GDP growth is estimated to slow down to 7.1 per cent in current fiscal, from 7.6 per cent in 2015-16, mainly due to slump in manufacturing, mining and construction sectors, the government data showed today without factoring in 'volatile' post-demonetisation figures.

Releasing the data compiled by the Central Statistics Office (CSO), Chief Statistician T C A Anant said the figures for November were available and examined but "it was felt in view of the policy of denotification of notes there is a high degree of volatility in theses figures and conscious decision was taken not make projection using the November figure".

Accordingly, the 'First Advance Estimates of National Income, 2016-17' did not reflect the impact of demonetisation, effected on November 9 for ban of old Rs 500/1,000 notes, and are based on sectoral data for only seven months or till October.

Real GDP or Gross Domestic Product (GDP) at constant (2011-12) prices in the year 2016-17 is likely to attain a level of  Rs 121.55 lakh crore, as against the Provisional Estimate of GDP for the year 2015-16 of Rs 113.50 lakh crore, released May 31, 2016.

"The growth in GDP during 2016-17 is estimated at 7.1 per cent as compared to the growth rate of 7.6 per cent in 2015- 16," the CSO said.

The CSO projections on national income are now in line with the Reserve Bank's estimates, which too has lowered the GDP growth prospects to 7.1 per cent. "Anticipated growth of real GVA at basic prices in 2016-17 is 7 per cent against 7.2 per cent in 2015-16," the CSO said.

In value terms, the Gross Value Added (GVA) at constant prices is anticipated to increase from Rs 104.27 lakh crore in 2015-16 to Rs 111.53 lakh crore in 2016-17. As per the data, performance of the all sectors, excluding 'agriculture' and 'public administration, defence and other services'.

'Agriculture, forestry and fishing' is expected to expand by 4.1 per cent in 2016-17 from 1.2 per cent. On the other hand, mining and quarrying is likely to shrink by 1.8 per cent  after recording a growth a 7.4 per cent in 2015-16.

Growth in manufacturing is expected to slow to 7.4 per cent (from 9.3 per cent) and construction activities to 2.9 per cent (from 3.9 per cent). As per the data, the per capita net national income (current prices) during 2016-17 is estimated to be Rs 1,03,007 showing a rise of 10.4 per cent as compared to Rs 93,293 during 2015-16 with the growth rate of 7.4 percent.

Tags: gdp, india's economic growth
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Virat and Anushka can’t take their hands off from each other’s jackets

2

Pole dancers cause traffic jam at politician's funeral

3

Apple is most respected brand in India, states research

4

Hand-written Princess Diana letters break estimates at auction

5

For Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni will always be his captain

more

Editors' Picks

The image can be accessed by clicking on the historical imagery icon on Google Earth and scrolling back to May, 2016, said the report. (Photo: Twitter)

Beijing spying on India? Nuclear submarine docked in Karachi harbour

After Mahendra Singh Dhoni stepped down as India’s ODI and T20 skipper after enjoying remarkable success for over nine years, Virat Kohli, who is already leading the Test team, is all set to take over the role of India’s skipper in the limited-overs cricket. (Photo: AP)

For Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni will always be his captain

Bengaluru police on Thursday said that four of the six men accused of stalking and molesting a woman in Kammanahalli area on New Year have been arrested. (Photo: videograb)

Kammanahalli molestation victim was stalked for days, says B’luru top cop

Mahendra Singh Dhoni. (Photo: File)

How Dhoni decided to step down as India's ODI, T20 captain

Test skipper Virat Kohli has been timmed to take over from Dhoni. (Photo: BCCI)

Mahendra Singh Dhoni calls it a day on limited overs captaincy

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Om Puri breathed his last on Friday after suffering a cardiac arrest at his home. We trace his journey in the film industry through these pictures.

A look at some of the most notable moments of Om Puri's life and career

Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor were seen dancing, singing and enjoying the gags on Kapil Sharma's show on Wednesday.

Shraddha-Aditya have a ball promoting OK Jaanu on Kapil Sharma's comedy show

Maharashta Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and several other celebrities were seen at the launch of the second season of Aamir Khan's Satyamev Jayate Water Cup. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir launches Satyamev Jayate Water Cup along with Maha CM

Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone and several other celebrities were seen at the Mumbai airport on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka, Deepika, other stars look classy at the airport

Varun Dhawan, Dia Mirza, Sooraj Pancholi, Sanjay Dutt were seen at various locations in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars step out in their stylish best

Bollywood stars like Arjun Rampal, Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor and others were seen at various locations in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood celebs get spotted as they step out

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham