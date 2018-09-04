The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, Sep 04, 2018

Business, In Other News

Fuel prices shoots to record high, up for 10th consecutive day

ANI
Published : Sep 4, 2018, 1:12 pm IST
Updated : Sep 4, 2018, 1:15 pm IST

In New Delhi, petrol prices were hiked by 16 paise, while diesel by 19 paise.

Citizens are yet to receive any respite from rising fuel prices, as the rates of petrol and diesel have risen for the tenth consecutive day.
 Citizens are yet to receive any respite from rising fuel prices, as the rates of petrol and diesel have risen for the tenth consecutive day.

Mumbai: Citizens are yet to receive any respite from rising fuel prices, as the rates of petrol and diesel have risen for the tenth consecutive day.

In New Delhi, petrol prices were hiked by 16 paise to trade at Rs 79.31 per litre, while diesel is being sold 19 paise higher at Rs.71.34 per litre. The price of petrol has crossed the Rs 86 mark in Mumbai to be sold at Rs 86.72 per litre, while diesel is being sold at Rs 75.74 per litre.

The rise in prices has burnt a hole in the pockets of locals in the two metropolitan cities, with commuters urging government's intervention in the matter.

Speaking to ANI, Ashwaq Saeed, a commuter from Mumbai, said "If at all we have to travel outside Mumbai via car, the prices of the fuel is so high that it pinches our pocket. It is high time that the Centre must take some action in order to control the prices."

Narrating his ordeal, another commuter, Aslam Sheikh, said that because of the surge in prices of petrol and diesel, the prices of the other products are also increasing in the market.

Tags: fuel prices, petrol prices, diesel prices, price hike
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

