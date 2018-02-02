The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Feb 02, 2018 | Last Update : 09:28 AM IST

Business, In Other News

Fiscal deficit will overshoot to 3.5 per cent, says Arun Jaitley

THE ASIAN AGE. | PAWAN BALI
Published : Feb 2, 2018, 2:15 am IST
Updated : Feb 2, 2018, 6:56 am IST

The difference between total revenue and total expenditure of the government is termed fiscal deficit.

This is the first time that Arun Jaitley has failed to achieve a fiscal deficit target set in the Union Budget.
 This is the first time that Arun Jaitley has failed to achieve a fiscal deficit target set in the Union Budget.

New Delhi: Union finance minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday admitted that fiscal deficit would overshoot to 3.5 per cent of the GDP in 2017-18. A target of 3.2 per cent was set in the last year’s Budget.

This is the first time that Mr Jaitley has failed to achieve a fiscal deficit target set in the Union Budget.

The fiscal deficit target for 2018-19 has been set at 3.3 per cent for 2018-19 as against the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act target of 3 per cent. The deficit was at 3.5 per cent in 2016-17. The difference between total revenue and total expenditure of the government is termed fiscal deficit.

The finance minister said that in 2017-18, the Central government will be receiving GST revenues only for 11 months, instead of 12 months. This, he said will have fiscal effect. “There has also been some shortfall in non-tax revenues on account of certain developments, including deferment of spectrum auction. A part of this shortfall has been made up through higher direct tax revenues and bigger disinvestment receipts,” said the finance minister.

However, Mr Jaitley defended his track record saying that when the NDA government assumed office in May 2014, the fiscal deficit was running at very high levels. “The fiscal deficit for 2013-14 was 4.4 per cent of GDP. The Prime Minister and the government have always attached utmost priority to prudent fiscal management and controlling fiscal deficit,” he said.

Mr Jaitley pointed out that the NDA government embarked on the path of consistent fiscal reduction and consolidation in 2014.

“Fiscal deficit was brought down to 4.1 per cent in 2014-15 to 3.9 per cent in 2015-16, and to 3.5 per cent in 2016-17,” said the finance minister. He said that in order to impart ‘unquestionable credibility’ to the government’s commitment to the revised fiscal glide path, “I am proposing to accept key recommendations of the Fiscal Reform and Budget Management Committee relating to adoption of the debt rule and to bring down Central government’s debt to GDP ratio to 40 per cent.”

Mr Jaitley said the government has also accepted the recommendation to use fiscal deficit target as the key operational parameter. Necessary amendment proposals are included in the Finance Bill, he said.

Chief economist Abheek Barua, HDFC Bank, said that under normal circumstances a modest slippage in the fiscal deficit this year and the deviation from earlier outlined target of 3 per cent would seem fair and sensible. “But given the current nervousness in the bond market, perhaps a more aggressive fiscal consolidation was required,” he said.

Principal economist Aditi Nayar, rating agency ICRA, said that the revised estimate for the revenue deficit for FY2018 is sharply higher than the budgeted level, which is a cause for concern.

“Moreover, the capital expenditure for FY2018 has been revised downward by 364 billion, entailing a 4 per cent contraction over the level for FY2017 and a concomitant worsening of the quality of expenditure and the fiscal deficit,” she added.

Tags: arun jaitley, union budget 2018-19, fiscal deficit
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Nokia 8, Nokia 5 price slashed in India

2

Twitter reacts to Union Budget 2018

3

Porn-themed malware hit 25 per cent of victims in 2017

4

Union Budget 2018: Increased import taxes to make mobile phones deerer

5

Shah Rukh has an interesting take on Aamir’s Secret Superstar success in China

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham