The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jan 02, 2018 | Last Update : 06:45 AM IST

Business, In Other News

SBI cuts base rate by 30 basis points

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 2, 2018, 1:34 am IST
Updated : Jan 2, 2018, 1:37 am IST

The move is likely to trigger a similar action from other public as well as private sector lenders in the coming days.

The revised base rate is reduced from 8.95 per cent to 8.65 per cent for existing customers and BPLR is reduced from 13.70 per cent to 13.40 per cent.
 The revised base rate is reduced from 8.95 per cent to 8.65 per cent for existing customers and BPLR is reduced from 13.70 per cent to 13.40 per cent.

MUMBAI: SBI on Monday slashed its base rate and prime-lending rate by 30 basis points for its existing customers effective from January 1, 2018.

The move is likely to trigger a similar action from other public as well as private sector lenders in the coming days. The revised base rate is reduced from 8.95 per cent to 8.65 per cent for existing customers and BPLR is reduced from 13.70 per cent to 13.40 per cent.

Additionally, SBI has decided to extend on-going waiver on home loan processing fees till March 31, 2018 for new customers keen on buying their dream house and other customers looking to switch their existing loans to SBI.

Ever since the banking sector moved to MCLR for better transmission of rates, experts said that there are a large number of borrowers who still had their loans linked to the old system.  “The reduction in base rate is a new year gift to the bank’s loyal customers as a large number of consumers who have their loan linked to base rate will be benefited by decrease in rates,” said P. K. Gupta, MD, retail and digital banking at SBI.

Tags: sbi, home loan, mclr

MOST POPULAR

1

Here are places you must visit in 2018

2

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's marriage won’t last, claims psychic

3

You need this Pakistani smart helmet to stay safe on the streets

4

Xiaomi rolls out Android Oreo for Mi A1 on New Year eve

5

ICC Test rankings: Virat Kohli finishes 2nd, Alastair Cook climbs to 8th spot

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham