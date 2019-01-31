Thursday, Jan 31, 2019 | Last Update : 03:42 PM IST

Business, Economy

PM Modi plans to raise rural spending by 16 pc to woo rural voters: sources

REUTERS
Published : Jan 31, 2019, 3:17 pm IST
Updated : Jan 31, 2019, 3:17 pm IST

In its interim budget on Friday, the govt is set to earmark about 1.3 trillion for the Ministry of Rural Development.

The Ministry of Rural Development also plans to raise wages for nearly 70 million current beneficiaries of the job programme. (Photo: PTI)
 The Ministry of Rural Development also plans to raise wages for nearly 70 million current beneficiaries of the job programme. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: India is likely to raise its rural welfare spending by 16 per cent for the fiscal year beginning April, two government sources said, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi tries to woo the farm vote ahead of a general election due by May this year.

In its interim budget on Friday, the government is set to earmark about 1.3 trillion rupees (USD 18.25 billion) for the Ministry of Rural Development, up from 1.12 trillion rupees in the current fiscal year, said the sources with direct knowledge of budget discussions.

The sources didn’t wish to be named as the discussions were not public. Interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal is likely to announce the increased allocation in his budget presentation to Lok Sabha.

Modi’s government is under pressure to step up support for the countryside, where more than two-thirds of India’s 1.3 billion people live.

Farm incomes have been ravaged in the past year by low crop prices and rising costs, and voters’ concerns about the government’s rural policies was evident in the loss of key state elections by Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party late last year.

On Monday, the leader of the main opposition Congress party, Rahul Gandhi, promised to provide the poor with a minimum income if his party wins the election. The BJP has dismissed Gandhi’s promise as an unaffordable gimmick.

The plans for rural development may require an additional allocation of funds in a full budget announcement that this government would likely make in July if it is re-elected, the sources said.

Among the key welfare programmes run by the Ministry of Rural Development, the highest allocation will be for the flagship rural job guarantee programme, which enables people in the countryside to seek government-paid work for up to 100 days in a year.

The government is expected to give about 600 billion rupees for the job guarantee programme for the 2019-20 fiscal year, 9 per cent more than the previous year, the sources said.

The Ministry of Rural Development also plans to raise wages for nearly 70 million current beneficiaries of the job programme, said the sources.

A parliamentary panel last year asked the ministry to increase the programme’s wages as they were lower than those paid to farm labourers elsewhere.

The government is likely to allocate about 300 billion rupees, a three-fold increase, under another key state-run rural welfare plan which will give financial assistance to nearly 30 million poor people, including widows and the disabled.

It intends to increase the monthly benefit from 200 rupees currently and increase the number of beneficiaries from 20 million now, the sources said.

Tags: budget 2019-2020, narendra modi, rural development
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From Business

Globally, gold rose to USD 1,318.86 an ounce and silver rose to USD 16.02 an ounce in New York.

Gold slips Rs 70 per 10 gm on muted demand

President Ram Nath Kovind.

India's share in global GDP rose to 3.3 pc in 2017: President Kovind

The government will unveil its budget for the 2019-20 fiscal year on Friday. (Representational Image)

Here's what to expect from 2019-2020 interim budget

The fresh transaction with QIA will not involve any sale of shares by the existing shareholders. (Photo: PTI)

Airtel Africa completes USD 200-mn funding transaction with Qatar sovereign fund

MOST POPULAR

1

In love with your Google Assistant?

2

Suman Kumari becomes Pakistan’s first Hindu woman judge

3

Huawei backlash: France tightens 5G network controls

4

Ukraine sees surge in cyber attacks targeting election

5

Twitter under investigation for privacy rules breach

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham