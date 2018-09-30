The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Sep 30, 2018 | Last Update : 04:23 PM IST

Business, Economy

Vijaya Bank gives nod to proposal of merger with Bank of Baroda, Dena Bank

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published : Sep 30, 2018, 3:15 pm IST
Updated : Sep 30, 2018, 3:15 pm IST

The merger entity of Vijaya Bank, Dena Bank and Bank of Baroda will become the third largest lender in India.

The Board of Vijaya Bank has given its approval to a government proposal of consolidation with Bank of Baroda and Dena Bank as per reports from ANI.
 The Board of Vijaya Bank has given its approval to a government proposal of consolidation with Bank of Baroda and Dena Bank as per reports from ANI.

Mumbai: The Board of Vijaya Bank has given its approval to a government proposal of consolidation with Bank of Baroda and Dena Bank as per reports from ANI.

The government had asked the Reserve Bank of India to prepare an action plan and a list of banks for consolidation, the government is going ahead in full swing with its plan to clean up the banking sector by converting them into a stronger and better-capitalised lenders.

Earlier, the state-owned lender Dena Bank, gave its approval to the merger of the three banks. The merger entity of Vijaya Bank, Dena Bank and Bank of Baroda will become the third largest lender in India after State Bank of India and HDFC Bank.

The government had proposed the three-way merger of Vijaya Bank, Bank of Baroda and Dena Bank on September 17.

After the announcement of merger of Bank of Baroda, Dena Bank and Vijaya Bank, the government has pipelined the merger of another three banks namely, Punjab National Bank, Oriental Bank and Andhra Bank.

The government is currently on discussion stage and the conditions are being analysed to path way for the proposed merger of the banks. The government may proceed with the merger of Punjab National Bank, Oriental Bank and Andhra Bank by December this year.

Tags: vijaya bank, dena bank, bank of baroda, merger, punjab national bank, oriental bank, andhra bank
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios Chhichhore commences shoot today!

2

Ranbir birthday: Alia bakes cake, couple and moms together, wedding date discussion?

3

In California divorce cases, judge can now decide who gets custody of a pet

4

631,000 threats detected on Android devices in Q2 2018

5

Roaming Mantis: iOS cryptomining attacks unearthed

more

Editors' Picks

Akshay Kumar, Dimple Kapadia and Twinkle Khanna at the latter's book launch.

Twinkle supports Tanushree, Dimple accepts Nana’s dark side, Akshay works with him

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Frantic and hectic: Bollywood stars went all out for their films which recently hit the theatres and which were up for release too. (Photos: Viral Bh

Salman for Loveyatri, AndhaDhun teams, Pataakha, Jalebi stars not far behind

The wait got over! The team of ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ finally unveiled the trailer of the film in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

‘Thugs’ Aamir, Big B, Katrina, Fatima finally give glimpse of visual extravaganza

Who better than Shah Rukh Khan to send off athletes participating in the Asian Para Games at an event in Delhi on Wednesday? (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

SRK's words of wisdom, charm for athletes as they leave for Asian Para Games

Move over five-star hotels, the team of upcoming film ‘Baazaar’, which deals with the stock market, went creative by launching the trailer at Bombay

Taking the bull by its horns: Innovative trailer launch for Saif, Baazaar team

The four actresses met up for respective professional collaborations in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Katrina-Neha, Kareena-Sunny catch up, but they had this thing in common

Respected filmmaker Kalpana Lajmi breathed her last on Sunday and was cremated in Mumbai on the same day. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

RIP Kalpana Lajmi: Bhatts, Shabana, other stars pay last respects to veteran

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham