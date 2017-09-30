The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Sep 29, 2017 | Last Update : 10:04 PM IST

Business, Economy

Deadline for selling pre-GST goods extended to Dec 31: Paswan

PTI
Published : Sep 29, 2017, 8:39 pm IST
Updated : Sep 29, 2017, 8:39 pm IST

After implementing GST from July 1, the government had allowed use of stickers with revised rates.

Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan. (Photo: Biplab Banerjee)
 Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan. (Photo: Biplab Banerjee)

New Delhi: The government has extended the deadline for sale of pre-GST goods with stickers of revised rates by three months to December 31, Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said on Friday.

The decision came after several companies and retailers body CAIT highlighted that they are still left with huge unsold stocks of pre-GST goods and need more time to clear that.

After implementing GST from July 1, the government had allowed use of stickers with revised rates, alongside the printed MRP for pre-packaged items to reflect changes in selling price for three months till September 30.

The unsold items had an MRP which included all taxes of pre-GST era but with the implementation of new regime, some of the final retail prices have undergone change due to increase or decrease in tax incidence.

"On packaged commodities, industry can display revised MRP due to GST implementation using sticker/ stamping/online printing up to December 31 2017", Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Minister Ram Vilas Paswan tweeted.

A senior consumer affairs ministry official said the deadline has been extended following demand from several companies like Wipro, HPL and other non-food companies.

Since food items have expiry date for consumption, there were not many representations from such companies, the official added. Traders body CAIT today claimed that goods worth Rs 6 lakh crore may become redundant if the last date for using MRP-labelled old stock is not extended beyond September 30.

"The government hereby further permits the manufacturers or packers or importers of pre-packaged commodities to declare the changed retail price (MRP) on the unsold stock manufactured/packed/imported prior to July 1, 2017 after inclusion of the increased amount of tax due to GST, if any, in addition to the existing retail price (MRP), up to December 31, 2017," said a government communication.

Businesses had held discussions with consumer affairs ministry regarding unsold stocks, which took up the matter with the revenue department.  

Tags: gst, pre-gst goods, ram vilas paswan, mrp
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Mi Band - HRX Edition review: Smart fitness, now even more affordable

2

Is Judwaa 2 all set to become Varun Dhawan's biggest hit yet?

3

This Mars lander will allow humans to explore the Red Planet

4

India vs Australia: We didn't play so badly but they were better, says Virat Kohli

5

Indonesia welcomes dead in ancient ritual

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham