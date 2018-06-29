The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jun 29, 2018 | Last Update : 02:04 PM IST

Business, Economy

ICICI Bank appoints ex-petroleum secretary as non-executive chairman

PTI
Published : Jun 29, 2018, 12:47 pm IST
Updated : Jun 29, 2018, 12:47 pm IST

The appointment will provide maturity and sagacity to the deliberations of the board, it added.

ICICI Bank on Friday said it has appointed former petroleum secretary Girish Chandra Chaturvedi as the company's non-executive chairman.
 ICICI Bank on Friday said it has appointed former petroleum secretary Girish Chandra Chaturvedi as the company's non-executive chairman.

New Delhi: ICICI Bank on Friday said it has appointed former petroleum secretary Girish Chandra Chaturvedi as the company's non-executive chairman.

The term of office of incumbent M K Sharma expires on June 30, 2018, ICICI Bank said in a statement. The appointment is effective July 1, 2018 for a period of three years, subject to the approval of shareholders, it added.

"The Board...approved the appointment of Girish Chandra Chaturvedi as non-executive part-time Chairman effective from July 1, 2018 or the date of receipt of RBI approval for such appointment whichever is later in the vacancy caused by cessation of term of M K Sharma (Independent Director & Chairman)," it said.

The appointment will provide maturity and sagacity to the deliberations of the board, it added. This would also ensure a seamless and smooth transition of leadership at the board and would address stakeholder concerns in this behalf, it said.

"We affirm that Chaturvedi is not debarred from holding the office of Director by virtue of any order of Securities and Exchange Board of India or any other such authority," it added.

ICICI Bank is under the scanner of various regulatory agencies for alleged conflict of interest involving its CEO Chanda Kochhar and her family members in extending loans to some corporates, including the Videocon Group. Earlier this month, ICICI Bank announced that Kochhar has decided to go on leave till the completion of an external enquiry into the matter.

Tags: icici bank, girish chandra chaturvedi, m k sharma
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Scientists step closer to developing Harry Potter-like invisibility cloak

2

Deepika reacts to engagement rumours with Ranveer, kids; he wants to ‘do lot of it’

3

Woman mortified after mum-in-law discovered sex toy in laundry

4

Dwayne Johnson starrer 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle 2' gets release date

5

Exchange books for coffee at this Mumbai coffee shop

more

Editors' Picks

Priyanka Chopra with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas and mother Madhu Chopra outside a restauarant at Bandra Kurla Complex. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spent the night together, were going to IIFA too?

Kangana Ranaut shops in UK amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot.

Kangana Ranaut goes on shopping spree amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s son Akash ambani got engaged at their residence in Mumbai on Thursday and several Bollywood stars were in attendance. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Gauri, Peecee, Nick, Ranbir, Alia glam Akash, Shloka's engagement up

‘Zero’ director Aanand L Rai celebrated his birthday at a star-studded affair in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

SRK's Zero team are back in Mumbai, and they have a special reason to celebrate

The birthday celebrations of Arjun Kapoor carried on throughout the day at his residence in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun turns year older: Varun with gf Natasha, Janhvi, others celebrate

Arjun Kapoor turned another year older on Tuesday and his close ones made it special for him on the occasion. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

‘You're the reason for our strength’: Arjun’s sisters make his birthday special

Bolllywood stars had a gala night at the IIFA Awards held in Bangkok, Thailand on Sunday. (Photos: Twitter/@IIFA)

IIFA: Rekha's stunning act after 20 years, Shraddha, Ranbir, others dazzle

After stepping out for a dinner date, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had guests at the former’s residence in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

Rains and Nick make Priyanka blush, couple welcomes Alia, Parineeti over

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham