India's outlook stable, says S&P, retains rating at 'BBB-minus'

Mumbai: Standard & Poor’s stuck with its “BBB-minus” sovereign rating and “stable” outlook for India, saying vulnerabilities stemming from low per capita income and high government debt balances strong GDP growth.

"The ratings on India reflect the country's strong GDP growth, sound external profile, and improving monetary credibility. India's strong democratic institutions and its free press promote policy stability and compromise, and also underpin the ratings," S&P said in a statement

"These strengths are balanced against vulnerabilities stemming from the country's low per capita income and relatively high general government debt stock," it added.

The decision contrasts with Moody’s Investors Service’s decision on November 17 to upgrade India’s credit rating to “Baa2” from “Baa3”, one notch higher than S&P’s current rating, citing progress on economic and institutional reforms.