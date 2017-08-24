Panel to submit report on data protection by year-end: IT Minister

The government may frame a separate law, if required, or introduce regulations under IT Act for data privacy.

Law and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the government expects recommendations of data protection committee to come by the end of 2017. Photo: ANI/Twitter

New Delhi: The government on Thursday said it expects the recommendations of the committee on data protection to be submitted by the end of this year.

The government had constituted a 10-member committee to recommend a framework for securing personal data in the increasingly digitised economy as also address privacy concerns and build safeguards against data breaches.

A senior official of the Electronics and IT Ministry, who did not wish to be named, said depending on the nature of the recommendations of the committee, the government is open to framing a separate law, if required, or introducing regulations under the IT Act.