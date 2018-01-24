The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jan 24, 2018 | Last Update : 08:46 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  South Afric players celebrate fall of Indian wicket (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| SA vs Ind 3rd Test, Day 1: India bowled out for 187
 
Business, Economy

Rs 80,000 crore PSB recap bonds won't impact fiscal deficit: Finance Ministry

PTI
Published : Jan 24, 2018, 5:35 pm IST
Updated : Jan 24, 2018, 5:35 pm IST

Government has pegged the fiscal deficit target at 3.2 per cent of the GDP for the current fiscal.

Jaitley in October had announced an unprecedented Rs 2.11 lakh crore, 2-year road map to strengthen PSBs.
 Jaitley in October had announced an unprecedented Rs 2.11 lakh crore, 2-year road map to strengthen PSBs.

New Delhi: The finance ministry said on Wednesday that Rs 80,000 crore recapitalisation bonds, to be issued to public sector banks (PSBs) as part of Rs 2.11 lakh crore capital support over 2 years, will not have impact on fiscal deficit as they will be cash neutral.

These bonds will not have Statutory Liquidity Ratio (SLR) and have tenure of 10-15 years, Economic Affairs Secretary S C Garg told reporters here. SLR is a portion of deposits that banks need to invest in government securities.

Asked about the pricing, Garg said it would be three months average price of government securities plus the spread.

"There is no fiscal impact of bond issuance to banks... These will be swap deals and cash neutral. There is not going to be a public issue," he said.

The government has pegged the fiscal deficit target at 3.2 per cent of the GDP for the current fiscal.

The additional expenditure of Rs 80,000 crore towards bank recapitalisation through issue of government securities will be matched by additional receipts on issues of securities to the banks and "will not entail any cash outgo".

Earlier this month, the Lok Sabha gave its approval for Rs 80,000 crore recapitalisation bonds for strengthening PSBs.

Jaitley in October had announced an unprecedented Rs 2.11 lakh crore, 2-year road map to strengthen PSBs, reeling under high non performing assets (NPAs) or bad loans.

Their NPAs have increased to Rs 7.33 lakh crore as of June 2017, from Rs 2.75 lakh crore in March 2015.

The plan included floating recapitalisation bonds of Rs 1.35 lakh crore and raising Rs 58,000 crore from the market by diluting government's stake.

He had also announced that there would be front loading of recapitalisation bonds.   

Tags: finance ministry, public sector banks, fiscal deficit, capital, non performing assets, recapitalisation
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Tinder security flaws may cause danger!

2

Apple makes HomePod available for sale, to start at $349

3

Smartphones result in decreasing self- esteem, happiness: Study

4

Video: Man spills entire champagne worth £30,000 on floor of nightclub

5

Facebook to hand privacy controls to users ahead of EU law

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham