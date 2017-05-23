The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, May 23, 2017 | Last Update : 01:03 PM IST

Business, Economy

Entertainment, cable, DTH to be cheaper under GST

PTI
Published : May 23, 2017, 12:22 pm IST
Updated : May 23, 2017, 12:23 pm IST

Entertainment events or cinematography films in cinema theatres will attract 28 per cent GST.

DTH is a direct-to-home service.
 DTH is a direct-to-home service.

New Delhi: Taxation on entertainment, cable and DTH services shall come down under the Goods and Services Tax regime as the 'entertainment tax' levied by states has been subsumed in the GST, the government said today.

The Finance Ministry in a statement said services by way of admission to entertainment events or cinematography films in cinema theatres will attract 28 per cent GST with effect from July 1.

Currently, states impose entertainment tax of up to 100 per cent in respect of exhibition of cinematography films in theatres/cinema halls. Under GST, the entertainment tax has been subsumed, and hence only the taxes levied by a panchayat or municipality on entertainments and amusements will continue.

"Thus, entertainment services shall suffer a lower tax incidence under GST. In addition to the benefit of lower headline rates of GST, the service providers shall be eligible for full input tax credits (ITC) of GST paid in respect of inputs and input services," the ministry said.

The GST Council has finalised 18 per cent tax rate on cable TV and Direct-To-Home (DTH) services. Currently, these services attract an entertainment tax in states in the range of 10-30 per cent over and above the service tax levy of 15 per cent.

With regard to circus, theatre, Indian classical dance including folk dance and drama, the GST rate is 18 per cent ad valorem. Further, the GST Council has approved an exemption up to a consideration for admission of Rs 250 per person.

These services currently attract entertainment tax levied by the states, the statement said. "Presently, such service providers are not eligible to avail of input credits in respect of VAT paid on domestically procured capital goods and inputs or of Special Additional Duty (SAD) paid on imported capital goods and inputs," the statement added.

Thus, while GST is a value added tax, entertainment tax, presently levied by the states is like a turnover tax, it added. The government has estimated that the incidence of taxes on smartphones, medical?devices and cement will come down post GST rollout from July 1.

Last week, the GST Council had finalised the fitment of over 1,200 goods and 500 services in the four tier tax bracket of 5, 12, 18, and 28 per cent under the GST regime. The GST will subsume 16 different taxes, including excise, VAT, service tax and entertainment tax, and will transform India into an unified market for seamless movement of goods.

Tags: entertainment tax, dth, direct to home, cable tv, films, tata sky, dish tv, videocon dth, den cable networks, cienmatography films, cinema theatres, gst, goods and services tax. gst council
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Chalapathi makes vulgar comments on women; gets slammed by Nagarjuna

2

It's very sad to hear media talking wrong things about me and Kangana: Rangoli

3

Video: Sea lion grabs unsuspecting child into water in Canada

4

Largest map of universe created

5

Mt Everest’s Hillary Step destroyed, say mountaineers

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Deepika Padukone made a stunning debut at the Cannes film festival in France on Wednesday and here we capture her best moments from Mumbai to Cannes in pictures.

Deepika Padukone is turning heads and having a ball at Cannes

Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Suri were spotted at the screening of their film 'Half Girlfriend' while Irrfan Khan and the team of 'Hindi Medium' also held a screening in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Screening time! Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium teams watch their films

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

After Salman Khan had launched the autobiography of Asha Parekh. 'The Hit Girl', in Munbai few days back, Aamir Khan also unveiled the book along with Shatrughan Sinha in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Salman, now Aamir launches Asha Parekh's autobiography

Veteran actor and politician Vinod Khanna breathed his last in Mumbai on Thursday Here's a timeline of the most important events in his life.

Vinod Khanna: Life and times of the actor-politician

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham