The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Nov 22, 2017 | Last Update : 03:56 PM IST

Business, Economy

Cabinet approves setting up 15th Finance Commisison, wage policy for CPSEs

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 22, 2017, 3:40 pm IST
Updated : Nov 22, 2017, 3:42 pm IST

The Union Cabinet also agreed to revise the salaries, gratuities, pensions, etc of judges of the Supreme Court and high courts.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Wage Policy for the 8th Round of Wage Negotiations for workmen in CPSEs as well as setting up of the 15th Finance Commission. (Photo: AP)
 The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Wage Policy for the 8th Round of Wage Negotiations for workmen in CPSEs as well as setting up of the 15th Finance Commission. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Wage Policy for the 8th Round of Wage Negotiations for workmen in central public sector enterprises (CPSE) as well as setting up of the 15th Finance Commission.

Addressing the media after the cabinet meet in the capital, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said “The Cabinet has approved Wage Policy for the 8th Round of Wage Negotiations for workmen in CPSEs.”

The management of the CPSEs would now be free to negotiate wage revision for workmen where the periodicity of wage settlement of five or ten years has expired on December 31, 2016, keeping in view the affordability and financial sustainability of the CPSEs concerned.

According to the policy, no budgetary support for wage increase shall be borne by the government. The entire implication will be borne by the respective CPSes from their internal resources.

The validity period of wage settlement would be for a minimum period of five years and ten years respectively for those who opted for either. These wages will come into effect from January 1.

The Finance minister also said that the Cabinet has approved the setting up of 15th Finance Commission. “The Terms of Reference for the Commission will be notified in due course of time,” he said.

Apart from this, the Cabinet has also revised the salaries, gratuity and pension, etc of the judges of the Supreme Court and the high courts upon the recommendations of the Seventh Pay Commission. “The proposed revision will increase the salary and allowances of 31 Supreme Court judges, 1079 high court judges and 2500 retired judges of the Supreme Court, high courts and Chief Justices. These salaries will come into effect from Janurary 1, 2016,” said Union Law Minister R S Prasad.

This approval will pave the way for necessary amendments in the two laws - Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Act, 1958 and High Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Act, 1954, which govern the salaries of the Chief Justice of India, judges of the Supreme Court and high courts.

Tags: cpse, wage policy, finance commission
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Lot of things got cut; response kind of bummed me out: Jason Momoa on 'Justice League'

2

The Ashes: Glenn Maxwell called in as cover for injury doubt David Warner

3

ICC Test Rankings: Virat Kohli climbs to fifth spot

4

Priyanka Chopra reveals her new look for 'Quantico' season three

5

I can't afford to lose this job: Maharashtra cop waiting on gender-reassignment surgery

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham