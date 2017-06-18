The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Jun 18, 2017 | Last Update : 04:06 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  Pakistani openers Azhar Ali and Fakhar Zaman have denied India an early breakthrough as the two have made the most of missed direct hits, Jasprit Bumrah’s no-ball and a good batting wicket at The Oval in London. (Photo: AP) LIVE| ICC Champions Trophy, India vs Pakistan final: Fakhar, Azhar trouble India
 LIVE !  :  Kidambi Srikanth wins Indonesia open superseries 21-11, 21-19 (Photo:AP) Indonesia Open final,Kidambi Srikanth defeats Kazumasa Sakai in straight games
 
Business, Economy

Swiss banks demand secrecy for automatic info exchange with India

PTI
Published : Jun 18, 2017, 2:23 pm IST
Updated : Jun 18, 2017, 2:22 pm IST

The Swiss Federal Council has ratified the AEOI with India to facilitate sharing of details about suspected black money.

Representational Image.
 Representational Image.

New Delhi: India will have to ensure strict confidentiality of information about its citizens' Swiss bank accounts received through the new automatic exchange window, failing which the Alpine nation will stop sharing the data.

Switzerland and its banks will also keep a close watch on the data protection measures taken by India regarding the details received from other jurisdictions and want all other global financial centres to implement the global framework for automatic exchange of information (AEOI) on financial matters.

On Friday, the Swiss Federal Council ratified the AEOI with India and 40 other jurisdictions to facilitate immediate sharing of details about suspected black money. The pact with India would not be subject to referendum and is planned for implementation in 2018, with the first set of data to be exchanged in 2019.

Bankers in Switzerland said this rollout plan will give them enough time to study the implementation by other global financial centres and the adherence to confidentiality and data protection requirements by India and other recipients. They also clarified this exercise would be followed not just for India, but all countries with which Switzerland will share banking information under the automatic route. Switzerland competes with Singapore, Dubai, Hong Kong, London and New York among the major global financial hubs.

Black money issue has been a political hot potato for long and the Indian government has stepped up its efforts in recent years to clamp down on this menace. These efforts have included hectic parleys with the Swiss authorities. With its long-standing banking secrecy walls crumbling in under global pressure, Switzerland has finally agreed to share tax information on automatic basis with several countries including India, but wants adherence to strict data protection and privacy requirements.

Officials from the Switzerland government and leading groupings of Swiss banks told PTI that data protection and a level playing field need to be ensured by India and other jurisdictions with whom the AEOI regime would be implemented. The Association of Swiss Private Banks said the main concerns with respect to AEOI relate to data protection and level playing field. "We would like to ensure that bank data that will be transmitted in 2019 is used for tax verification purposes only...if data received from another country has been misused in a jurisdiction, Switzerland is unlikely to send data to that jurisdiction," the grouping's manager Jan Langlo told PTI from Geneva.

The Geneva-based association has nine member banks employing around 7,500 people worldwide, as per its website. On whether there are any particular concerns related to India with respect to privacy and protection of data, Lango replied in the negative. "We have no particular concern over India, where the rule of law seems to be properly upheld," Lango added.

Further, the association said that since Switzerland would start exchanging data one year later than most other countries, the banks would be able to verify that the other financial centres also exchange with India and the 40 other jurisdictions. A Swiss government official said that if states do not meet certain requirements of the standard, then the Federal Council would suspend AEOI.

While emphasising that banks agreed to the plan of the government, SIF (State Secretariat for International Financial Matters) spokesperson Frank Wettstein from Berne said banks there only had concerns about the way the AEOI is activated and wanted to do so only only with jurisdictions that are sure to fulfil the requirements of the standard. "The Swiss authorities will make sure that the partner states meet the requirements of the standard. If not, the Federal Council will suspend the AEOI according to the MCAA," Wettstein told PTI.

The exchange of information would be based on the Multilateral Competent Authority Agreement (MCAA) on AEOI, which is in turn based on the international standard for the exchange of information developed by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

Asserting that the banks in Switzerland are fully committed to implement AEOI, Swiss Bankers' Association (SBA) said the banks have suggested a specific clause for data protection, security and to guarantee a level playing field in terms of competitiveness.

SBA's Head of Public Relations Sindy Schmiegel told PTI from Basel that for reasons of data protection and data security and to guarantee a level playing field in terms of competitiveness, the banks have suggested a specific clause which demands that the federal council verifies that these two factors are considered. "This clause will be integrated in Swiss legal provisions to implement the AEOI. India is one of many other countries and not addressed in particular," Schmiegel said.

SBA has around 296 institutional members and thousands of individual members. The Swiss Federal Council would soon notify India about the exact date from which the automatic exchange would begin. Besides, the council would prepare a situation report before the first exchange of data with India and other jurisdictions.

The Association of Swiss Private Banks is also in "close contact" with Swiss authorities to better understand how the standard must be implemented and to ensure consistency with the other financial centres. "Of particular concern is the reluctance of the United States to apply the OECD standard, since their FATCA agreements provide other countries with far less information," Lango noted.

The Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA) is aimed at ensuring that details of financial assets of American citizens are available to the US authorities. 

Tags: swiss banks, black money, india, foreign accounts, aeoi, information exchange, security
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Gal Gadot shows the real meaning of 'Wonder Woman'

2

Witty bar sign to keep rude customers away goes viral

3

LIVE| ICC Champions Trophy, India vs Pakistan final: Fakhar, Azhar trouble India

4

Library with moments of Trump's Twitter history opens in New York

5

Oxford University Press declares 'Trump' Children's Word of the Year

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Artists from New England, Canada, California and Europe compete to create their designs over three days, totaling 24 hours. (Photo: AP)

Sand Sculptures competition returns to Hampton beach

The Monterey International Pop Festival in Monterey, Calif that turned 50 celebrated by kicking off a three-day concert (Photo:AP)

Monterey International Pop Festival enters 50th anniversary

Sonar Musical Festival is wear cutting-edge artists meet. (Photo: AP)

Hundreds attend Spain's Sonar Music Festival

The Color run is an event series and five kilometre paint race conducted so that people can run without worrying about winning and more to celebrate a healthy life. (Photo: AFP)

Locals participate in the Moscow Color Run 2017 to celebrate health

This is one way to assure family your ok. (Photo: Instagram /Mom I'm Fine)

Adventurer uses funny photo series to reassures mum he's ok

Hundreds of kites from 20 countries were taken to the sky at the festival. (Photo: AP)

Hundreds participate in Vietnam's International Kite Festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham